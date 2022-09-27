Fans react to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi dealing with sasaengs in a unique way

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi surprised everyone with his unique way of dealing with fans. Sasaeng incidents have become quite common, with many idols being interrupted mid-live-stream due to incessant calls from fans.
Hoshi was on a livestream with his fans when his phone rang. Hoshi not only ignored the call but also declared on the livestream that he would not answer the calls no matter how long they kept trying.
Hoshi also made an adorable pout face and jokingly whined over why the sasaeng wasn't troubling other members of his group and just targetting him. Fans couldn't get enough of Hoshi's hilarious take on the situation and proceeded to shower love and praise on his optimistic outlook.
Fans declare frustration over Hoshi's sasaeng incident
Sasaengs are obsessive people who call themselves fans, but they cross all lines when it comes to an idol's privacy. Over the years, sasaengs have targeted both male and female idols. The recent series of events have mainly entailed sasaengs getting access to the contact numbers of artists and subsequently calling them repeatedly to catch their attention.
Most of these incidents have happened during live streams resulting in fans witnessing the idols' discomfort. The fanbase has repeatedly expressed their frustration about the idols' contacts being leaked and urged agencies to take better care of their artists.
These are some of the other idols apart from Hoshi, who have been harassed by sasaengs lately
BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Astro's Cha Eun Woo, and many other idols have been the targets of sasaengs off late. Each had their own way of dealing with them. Nevertheless, all incidents led to fans expressing their rage on social media.
In one such incident, during a Vlive session, BTS' Jungkook was seen requesting a fan to stop calling him.
BTS' Jimin was relatively firm and bold when interrupted during his livestream with J-hope in Chicago after both decided to interact with fans post his performance at the Lollapalooza. The idol warned the sasaeng against calling him.
Astro's Cha Eun Woo was also stalked and interrupted during his Instagram live several times, but the idol continued to decline all calls patiently. While his dedication and patience were commendable, fans got angry at the constant harassment he faced due to his profession.
Sasaeng incidents should be minimized through interference by the entertainment companies and strict involvement of law and order agencies. Such incidents are detrimental to the health and well-being of idols and should be dealt with a heavy hand immediately.
In other news, Hoshi, along with other SEVENTEEN members, are gearing up for their second comeback in 2022. The K-pop group is a popular act under Pledis Entertainment, which is now a sub-label of Hybe.
SEVENTEEN and their random Carats are a force to reckon with in the world of K-pop. The group received its first-ever nomination at the MTV VMAs for the best K-pop group in 2022.