Fans react to SEVENTEEN's Hoshi dealing with sasaengs in a unique way

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi surprised everyone with his unique way of dealing with fans. Sasaeng incidents have become quite common, with many idols being interrupted mid-live-stream due to incessant calls from fans.

Hoshi was on a livestream with his fans when his phone rang. Hoshi not only ignored the call but also declared on the livestream that he would not answer the calls no matter how long they kept trying.

Snooper-Scope @Snooper_Scope

snooper-scope.in/seventeens-hos…

Sasaengs refers to fans who cross personal boundaries with their idol, often engaging in acts such as stalking and more. One of the most common acts th... ~SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Gains Attention For His Refreshingly Savage Yet Cute Response To Sasaeng Calls~

고라파덕⛽️ @rawfudge hoshi's saying to stop contacting him... he's not gonna pick up anyways. he said whenever he does vlive there are voice calls through kkt... and to stop while he's being nice... hoshi's saying to stop contacting him... he's not gonna pick up anyways. he said whenever he does vlive there are voice calls through kkt... and to stop while he's being nice...

고라파덕⛽️ @rawfudge he made a side comment like "how many times do i have to block in a day" ): he also said it's hard to change his number bc then he has to change it with the bank and all... he made a side comment like "how many times do i have to block in a day" ): he also said it's hard to change his number bc then he has to change it with the bank and all...

MEAWW K-POP @meawwkpop



Fans say they're 'angry for him', seeing his cool demeanour in response.



#Hoshi #SEVENTEEN #Kpop

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi handles harassment of a 'Saseng' (stalker fan) call during his Live with poise and humour.

Hoshi also made an adorable pout face and jokingly whined over why the sasaeng wasn't troubling other members of his group and just targetting him. Fans couldn't get enough of Hoshi's hilarious take on the situation and proceeded to shower love and praise on his optimistic outlook.

Fans declare frustration over Hoshi's sasaeng incident

Sasaengs are obsessive people who call themselves fans, but they cross all lines when it comes to an idol's privacy. Over the years, sasaengs have targeted both male and female idols. The recent series of events have mainly entailed sasaengs getting access to the contact numbers of artists and subsequently calling them repeatedly to catch their attention.

Most of these incidents have happened during live streams resulting in fans witnessing the idols' discomfort. The fanbase has repeatedly expressed their frustration about the idols' contacts being leaked and urged agencies to take better care of their artists.

s. 💫🌅 @jieunkai is a sasaeng calling hoshi again while he’s live is a sasaeng calling hoshi again while he’s live https://t.co/hhmkUJp5K7

fiqa ⋈🐳💎 @wildgo5rae A sasaeng is calling Hoshi while he’s doing Weverse live? The audacity of this 미친년?! A sasaeng is calling Hoshi while he’s doing Weverse live? The audacity of this 미친년?!

s. 💫🌅 @jieunkai hoshi also made a don’t call me reference during the live bc of the sasaeng calls but i don’t see a clip and it’s likely not gonna get reuploaded 🥲 at least i get to say i stuck to the end and got to hear his unreleased song hoshi also made a don’t call me reference during the live bc of the sasaeng calls but i don’t see a clip and it’s likely not gonna get reuploaded 🥲 at least i get to say i stuck to the end and got to hear his unreleased song

human plastic @000_pffft @redrosieee17 WHAT ? SO ITS NOT STAFF ? THEN SASAENG ?? Hoshi really need to call cops this time, stop sign wont work anymore @redrosieee17 WHAT ? SO ITS NOT STAFF ? THEN SASAENG ?? Hoshi really need to call cops this time, stop sign wont work anymore

ecahkim** &U 🐢ᕕ( ^ ▽ ^ )ᕗ @aishahzamberi



And sasaeng can go to jail

ً͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏ @cosmickwons i just realized how scary hoshi can get when he gets mad like when he teaches the choreography especially in their pre-debut and that one time when he actually confronted a sasaeng i just realized how scary hoshi can get when he gets mad like when he teaches the choreography especially in their pre-debut and that one time when he actually confronted a sasaeng

Gyu's wife @gyooldaengies You psychotic sasaeng please stop calling Hoshi mfs. Before real tiger come into your house and beat your fkin ass and drag ypu into the wood and gang eat you mfs You psychotic sasaeng please stop calling Hoshi mfs. Before real tiger come into your house and beat your fkin ass and drag ypu into the wood and gang eat you mfs

aubs @pinkjenn24 고라파덕⛽️ @rawfudge he made a side comment like "how many times do i have to block in a day" ): he also said it's hard to change his number bc then he has to change it with the bank and all... he made a side comment like "how many times do i have to block in a day" ): he also said it's hard to change his number bc then he has to change it with the bank and all... Aww.. out tiger! Stop bothering Hoshi ypu sasaeng fans!!! How long do we have to fucking deal with these kinds of fans! twitter.com/rawfudge/statu… Aww.. out tiger! Stop bothering Hoshi ypu sasaeng fans!!! How long do we have to fucking deal with these kinds of fans! twitter.com/rawfudge/statu…

bi🫧 @000deng89 SASAENG STOP CALLING HOSHI TO HIS PERSONAL PHONE. YOU ARE FCKN FREAK!!!!! SASAENG STOP CALLING HOSHI TO HIS PERSONAL PHONE. YOU ARE FCKN FREAK!!!!!

These are some of the other idols apart from Hoshi, who have been harassed by sasaengs lately

BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Astro's Cha Eun Woo, and many other idols have been the targets of sasaengs off late. Each had their own way of dealing with them. Nevertheless, all incidents led to fans expressing their rage on social media.

In one such incident, during a Vlive session, BTS' Jungkook was seen requesting a fan to stop calling him.

kimthv⁷ 🐻 @taetaebeaarr : do not do prank calls! ah... that phone call ringing sound i don't like it, it's like horror movies. you're watching the vlive right? who are you? don't do it. i don't like the phone call ringing sound. i'm annoyed and it's scary. i'm getting goosebumps



#JUNGKOOK : do not do prank calls! ah... that phone call ringing sound i don't like it, it's like horror movies. you're watching the vlive right? who are you? don't do it. i don't like the phone call ringing sound. i'm annoyed and it's scary. i'm getting goosebumps 🐰: do not do prank calls! ah... that phone call ringing sound i don't like it, it's like horror movies. you're watching the vlive right? who are you? don't do it. i don't like the phone call ringing sound. i'm annoyed and it's scary. i'm getting goosebumps#JUNGKOOK https://t.co/bji47vaCrc

BTS' Jimin was relatively firm and bold when interrupted during his livestream with J-hope in Chicago after both decided to interact with fans post his performance at the Lollapalooza. The idol warned the sasaeng against calling him.

Astro's Cha Eun Woo was also stalked and interrupted during his Instagram live several times, but the idol continued to decline all calls patiently. While his dedication and patience were commendable, fans got angry at the constant harassment he faced due to his profession.

Sasaeng incidents should be minimized through interference by the entertainment companies and strict involvement of law and order agencies. Such incidents are detrimental to the health and well-being of idols and should be dealt with a heavy hand immediately.

In other news, Hoshi, along with other SEVENTEEN members, are gearing up for their second comeback in 2022. The K-pop group is a popular act under Pledis Entertainment, which is now a sub-label of Hybe.

SEVENTEEN and their random Carats are a force to reckon with in the world of K-pop. The group received its first-ever nomination at the MTV VMAs for the best K-pop group in 2022.

