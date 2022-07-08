Sasaengs find a way into K-pop idols’ fitness center, gym issues warning notice

The relationship between K-pop idols and Sasaengs (obsessive/toxic fans) reaches new heights every day. A popular fitness center recently issued a warning and requested that they stop causing trouble to the idols and other members of the gym.

The notice was posted on the South Korean forum, Theqoo, on July 7, and has garnered 104k views and nearly 500 comments. The fitness center’s name was redacted. However, the author of the post stated that the gym is usually visited by SM Entertainment artists such as SHINee, NCT, Red Velvet, and aespa.

Fitness center warn fans for illegally recording and troubling K-pop idols

Fitness center's notice addressing sasaeng issues (Image via theqoo)

A popular gym has requested Sasaeng fans to stop invading K-pop idols’ privacy by pretending to be a gym member. With information spreading about a few K-pop idols who work out at a particular gym, it has seen an increasing number of Sasaengs pretending to be regular people and applying for a gym membership.

The notice reads:

“Currently there are obsessive fans (Sasaeng fans) who register to our gym pretending to be ordinary gym members that are causing trouble for the artists.”

These Sasaengs end up being trouble-makers for both the idols and regular members at the gym.

The fitness center also stated that invading a K-pop idol’s privacy is not the best way to showcase their love, reiterating:

“We fully understand your love for them but it is very wrong to give a hard time to the gym and artists this way, and we are going to give you a notice before joining so that this kind of damage does not occur anymore.”

The notice further mentioned that strict legal actions will be taken against people who partake in illegal activities such as “unsolicited photo taking or recording,” stating:

“Illegal acts such as illegal filming or recording are absolutely prohibited and we will take legal actions. Please note that there may be disadvantages if you do something harmful to the artists. We, members of the [redacted] gym, wish that disadvantageous situations do not occur."

The netizen who uploaded the notice also added that it is the gym SM Entertainment’s K-pop idols frequently visit. These idols include members of SHINee, NCT, Red Velvet, and aespa.

Meanwhile, comments on Theqoo varied from criticizing the Sasaengs to the fitness trainers and even the agency, SM Entertainment.

Jane @dancingjane14 ⟭⟬⁷Jaehyun’s WIFE💍¹²⁷ @ARMYZEN_17 if SM were smart they’d invest in an nct themed theme park if SM were smart they’d invest in an nct themed theme park Dear we're wondering why can't they make a gym for their artists so their sasaengs stop bothering them and the ppl in public gyms, and here you are talking about a theme park twitter.com/ARMYZEN_17/sta… Dear we're wondering why can't they make a gym for their artists so their sasaengs stop bothering them and the ppl in public gyms, and here you are talking about a theme park twitter.com/ARMYZEN_17/sta…

Many netizens wondered why the agency, which is part of the Big 4 of the K-pop industry, could not afford an in-house gym. Some were also surprised to discover that the multi-storey building in Seongsu-dong did not have a fitness center.

cow 🫡 (busy rn) @HlGHNOVA Thread



SM Entertainment are moving their HQ from Gangnam to Seongsu-dong. They are moving to the new Acro Seoul Forest D-Tower and will occupy around half of the 33 floors there. SM will also have a place selling merch either on the first floor or in the underground retail space ThreadSM Entertainment are moving their HQ from Gangnam to Seongsu-dong. They are moving to the new Acro Seoul Forest D-Tower and will occupy around half of the 33 floors there. SM will also have a place selling merch either on the first floor or in the underground retail space https://t.co/ZiCLs3wsOV

Many also spoke up about fitness trainers needing to keep information about K-pop idols private as well. Numerous trainers have filled their personal and the gym’s social media feeds with idols’ photos and videos. Posting media with K-pop idols will eventually attract Sasaengs.

English translations of comments on Theqoo (Image via pannchoa)

English translations of comments on Theqoo (Image via pannchoa)

The cost of being a K-pop idol is burdensome, especially when obsessive fans break all boundaries. However, fans hope that their respective agencies will take strict legal action against Sasaengs to prevent harm in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far