GOT7 Jackson Wang proves he’s a gentleman even when getting mobbed at the airport

GOT7’s Jackson Wang is a well-known gentleman for his behavior towards his fans. However, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, he took things up a notch.

When the K-pop idol arrived in Malaysia, he was mobbed at the airport by hundreds of fans. People crowded around the GOT7 rapper, making it difficult for him to even move, as captured by the cameras that documented his arrival.

Not only the artist, but the guards too had difficulty stepping towards the gate. Despite it all, the MAGIC MAN singer politely asked the guards not to push the fans and to “calm down.”

The security personnel were strictly performing their duties in the face of an artist being mobbed with barely enough space to move. Some fans have time and again stated that the guards need to knock some unruly fans if they try to cross the boundaries.

Jackson is a better person than I am cause I would've had 3 of those guards uppercut and WWE raw tf out of those fans out of my way! Let him breathe!

The Cruel singer seems to be against it all as long as things do not get more worrisome.

Moreover, his generous personality shone through even upon returning. Before departing Manila on September 25, 2022, he informed fans that he would be unable to enter through the main entrance. He told fans he was concerned about their safety and didn't want to make them wait in the heat.

Fans in awe of Jackson Wang continuing with his gentlemanly behavior at Manila airport

GOT7’s Jackson Wang recently arrived in Malaysia to perform at the upcoming Good Vibes Festival. The multi-talented artist has been touring all over the world to promote his latest, most raw album, MAGIC MAN. He has held multiple performances, fan meets, Instagram lives, and more to converse with fans, with Malaysia being the next stop on his promotional tour.

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

One thing I gotta say. Be safe. It was a lil dangerous back then, u guys could’ve been hurt. I truly worry. So Plz, safety first.

I’ll see u tonight

So happy to see you all , thanks for welcoming me to this amazing place #Malaysia at the airport.One thing I gotta say. Be safe. It was a lil dangerous back then, u guys could've been hurt. I truly worry. So Plz, safety first.I'll see u tonight

The Blow singer touched down in Malaysia on September 24 but was surrounded by hordes of fans. The slim idol, dressed in oversized clothing that covered him almost from head to toe, was easily lost in the sea of people clamoring to touch and photograph him. Fans pushed each other to get a better look at the idol, as evidenced by the arrival photos.

In one instance, Jackson Wang helped a fan who had fallen into the crowd to get back up on her feet. Despite the uproar, the idol's treatment of fans who were mobbing him was praised by others.

At another moment, a fan recorded him telling security guards to calm down as they were allegedly pushing them to create space for Jackson Wang.

Fans who were at the airport also mentioned how worse the situation was. Twitter user @webiewoo said that people were pushing each other and that the environment was suffocating.

am☁️ @webiewoo @wavytira people were pushing us from behind… i almost die from suffocation @wavytira people were pushing us from behind… i almost die from suffocation 😭😭😭

After performing at the Good Vibes Festival, Jackson Wang made sure to inform fans that he will not be able to meet them on his return. The idol knew that Malaysian fans would be waiting for him at the airport today, September 25, to see him off. In his tweet, he thanked fans and asked them to reach home safely.

As a few fans felt sad about the mobbing earlier, Jackson Wang, being his most gentleman-ly self, replied that it was not their fault and that he cherishes the fact that people are willing to welcome him at the airport.

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

We have been notified that we are unable to go through the Main entrance at the airport.

Wouldn’t be able to see the ones who came 🥺 but thank u for this amazing experience

Plz get home safe okay?

Hey my loved ones #Malaysia We have been notified that we are unable to go through the Main entrance at the airport.Wouldn't be able to see the ones who came 🥺 but thank u for this amazing experiencePlz get home safe okay? #MAGICMAN will be back real soon

LilyWang @RZJ177 magicman @JacksonWang852 Come back soon okay? I'm sorry too for all the inconvenience that u have faced during ur stay here IN Malaysia .. But please know that we love u so so much and we care for u.. M sorry couldnt be there as I have to go back to another state..will always pray for youmagicman @JacksonWang852 Come back soon okay? I'm sorry too for all the inconvenience that u have faced during ur stay here IN Malaysia .. But please know that we love u so so much and we care for u.. M sorry couldnt be there as I have to go back to another state..will always pray for you ♥️♥️♥️ magicman

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

But the only thing i worry is their safety & safety of people at the same location. @RZJ177 Don’t be silly, the fact that they willing to come and welcome me at airport is something i appreciate & cherish alreadyBut the only thing i worry is their safety & safety of people at the same location. @RZJ177 Don’t be silly, the fact that they willing to come and welcome me at airport is something i appreciate & cherish already💋But the only thing i worry is their safety & safety of people at the same location.

🍓 Strawberry LOML 🍓 @LSinWei safe flight though come back Malaysia asap maybe stay for a few days more and we will bring you discover more in Malaysia @JacksonWang852 Our bad yesterdaysafe flight thoughcome back Malaysia asap maybe stay for a few days more and we will bring you discover more in Malaysia @JacksonWang852 Our bad yesterday 😞 safe flight though ❤️ come back Malaysia asap maybe stay for a few days more and we will bring you discover more in Malaysia 🇲🇾😋

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

Just don’t want u guys waiting in heat & worry bout ur safety.

Will miss u guys a lot 🫠

Will be back soon ! @LSinWei No no it’s not ur bad, I just wanted to let you guys know beforehand, just that. 🥺Just don’t want u guys waiting in heat & worry bout ur safety.Will miss u guys a lot 🫠Will be back soon ! @LSinWei No no it’s not ur bad, I just wanted to let you guys know beforehand, just that. 🥺Just don’t want u guys waiting in heat & worry bout ur safety.Will miss u guys a lot 🫠 Will be back soon !

Meanwhile, GOT7’s Jackson Wang released his latest album, MAGIC MAN, on Friday, September 9, 2022.

