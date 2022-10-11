''So proud to be your fan'': Twitter gets emotional as Selena Gomez shares new documentary trailer on World Mental Health Day

Selena Gomez's latest documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, helmed by director Alek Keshishian, has become the talk of the town. The docu has created a buzz after the pop singer and actor released a trailer for the film on her social media accounts on World Mental Health Day. The harrowing documentary will primarily focus on the state of Selena's mental health through her rise to stardom.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me received massive support from fans across various social media sites, most of them applauding Gomez for sharing her story. The documentary will take us through the difficult phases of the singer-songwriter's life, some even defining her future.

𝖑☾🕷d-51 @selalalisas @selenagomez @AppleTVPlus @AlekKeshishian I am unconditionally proud of you selena! and proud to be a part of your journey… no matter what it takes. thank you for sharing your words, your heart and your story. I am SO grateful to have you as my role model 🤍

"I am unconditionally proud of you selena! and proud to be a part of your journey… no matter what it takes. thank you for sharing your words, your heart and your story. I am SO grateful to have you as my role model."

Read on to see how fans across the world are reacting to Selena Gomez's upcoming documentary.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me trailer: Fans in awe of the star's courage

Selena Gomez @selenagomez apple.co/selenagomezdoc Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus

Seldom does a new trailer gain this amount of positive reaction. However, given the struggle and the glaring story of survival, which is well-known to most fans, it is no surprise that Selena Gomez has been receiving love from all around the world. The path to stardom is not easy, and Selena exemplifies how taxing it can prove to be.

However, her strong return is an inspiring story for all those who have dealt with mental health issues. Fans showered their love and respect on Selena, speaking positively about her journey.

majo @mariaj_2001 @selenagomez @AppleTVPlus @AlekKeshishian i fell like we grow up toguether and i am so proud to be your fan, you have no idea what this means to many people. word's can't describe how proud I'm to of you. can't wait to hear the new song, cry and learn with you. i love so much selena <3

It's incredible to see how the entire fanbase has come together to support the star. Selena, too, displays solidarity with many fans by sharing her story of survival. She will stand for the fact that hope is one of the only things that can help a person.

"This just break my heart selena I’m so happy that now you’re enjoying life because there isn’t anything more important that being grateful to be alive it’s truly a gift when you’re doubting about it sometimes because of dark times but never forget that life is GIFT!!"

nadia🕸(fan account) @seIenagomezmv @selenagomez @AppleTVPlus @selenagomez @AlekKeshishian this just break my heart selena I'm so happy that now you're enjoying life because there isn't anything more important that being grateful to be alive it's truly a gift when you're doubting about it sometimes because of dark times but never forget that life is GIFT!!

All of this shows the impact a celebrity can have on people. Selena's story will be the light for many in their dark times.

aisha 🧩 @simpfordamelios @selenagomez @AppleTVPlus @AlekKeshishian so freaking proud of you! can't wait to see this amazing masterpiece you're so loved by us we adore youu :((

The film will focus on many aspects of Gomez's life, with a critical focus on her battle with depression, anxiety, and other disorders that plagued her from a young age. The synopsis of the film reads:

"A chronicle of Selena's rise to stardom as an actress and singer, along with the lows she endured throughout her life."

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will premiere on November 4, 2022, on Apple TV+. If you are a fan of the singer-songwriter, this is a must-watch.

