“Words matter”: Selena Gomez opens up about hate and kindness following Hailey Bieber interview

American singer Selena Gomez called out people for their "vile and disgusting" behavior online after Hailey Bieber's recent bombshell interview.

Bieber, 25, spoke about the hate she received after she started dating Justin Bieber, post his breakup with Selena.

On September 29, the 30-year-old star took to her Tiktok handle to address online hatred, something she condemns, and appealed to her fans to practice kindness.

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

She then made a reference to her beauty product line, Rare, and added:

"All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words because that's exactly what I want. That's it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter."

Selena Gomez concluded her live-streamed video by stating:

"I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. And I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day."

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on-and-off for 8 years before he got engaged to Hailey.

Hailey Bieber revealed she and Selena Gomez have talked after former's marriage

On September 28, Hailey Bieber gave a bombshell interview to host Alex Cooper on his podcast Call Me Daddy, where she revealed the hatred she endured over the years from Selena Gomez's fans. She said that many of Gomez's fans suggested that the Rhode founder "stole" Justin Bieber from the Round and Round singer, which affected her mental health.

While Bieber clarified that there was no overlap in her relationship with Justin, and that of Selena Gomez, she said that it was the best thing for the Sorry singer.

"They were not in a relationship at that time, but there’s a very long history there, and it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter, and I think it was the best thing that could’ve happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way."

She further stated:

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, I wonder if that was really like, closed for you. And I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed. And that is respectful to me.”

Hailey Bieber also stated that she and Selena had spoken after the former's marriage to Justin.

"So that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love. It’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good and we could walk away with clarity and respect, then that’s fine."

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2019, just a year after they legally wed at a New York courthouse.

