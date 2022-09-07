Why did Justin Bieber cancel his tour? Details explored as singer prioritizes his health

Popstar Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining of all his Justice World tour dates, citing exhausation and the need to prioritize his health. The Peaches singer took to social media on Tuesday to announce the same.

Bieber, who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year, said that the recent performance in Brazil has left him exhausted. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causes partial paralysis in the face.

Justin Bieber noted that after resting and consulting with his doctors and family members he picked up the tour back in Europe in July. The singer has performed six different shows since his recovery. He noted that after the recent performance in Brazil, he felt as though he could no longer continue his tour dates as planned.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Justin Biber shared,

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

He further wrote that the tour "took a real toll" on him. He noted that he "gave everything" to his performance at Rock in Rio and "to the people in Brazil" but he has to take a break and make his health a priority.

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber concluded the statement saying that he was proud to "bring this show and our message of Justice to the world." He thanked everybody for their support throughout his ordeal.

"Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Justin Bieber rescheduled tour dates several times this year

Bieber rescheduled his tour dates several times earlier this year owing to his poor health. Earlier this year in June, the STAY singer canceled his tour halfway after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The recent cancelation will affect 70 concerts which were scheduled to take place in March of 2023.

The affected concerts are in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.The singer has not revealed details about his rescheduled dates. Justin Bieber’s website, however, still displays tour dates from September 7 through March 25 in 2023. The singer’s website noted that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, with refunds available at the point of purchase.

The singer did not say when he'd return to the stage next.

Justin Bieber spoke about his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis earlier this year

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber shared a video narrating his ordeal with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In the video, the singer is unable to move the paralysed part of his face and blink the eyes on one side of his face. He was also struggling to move the lips on one side of the face. Speaking on the video, Bieber said:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able to do them. This is pretty serious as you can see.”

He also noted that it was getting progressively harder for him to eat which was extremely frustrating.

Post his diagnosis, Justin Bieber took a vacation to Lake Idaho with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his family, and friends. He also shared pictures from his vacation on his social media. American rapper and singer Usher, who was also present on the vacation noted that a performer’s life comes with a great deal of pressure.

The Justice tour is in support of Justin Bieber's latest album of the same name. It was supposed to kick off in 2021 but due to Covid restrictions was postponed to 2022.

