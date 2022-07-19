"He is doing great”: Usher shares update on Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

American R&B singer Usher has given updates on Justin Bieber’s health, who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last month. Due to the condition, Bieber could not move the paralyzed part of his face. His diagnosis led to the cancellation of various tour dates.

However, Usher has now spoken to publication Extra, and has noted that Bieber, who is his good friend, is now doing great. The latter took a vacation to Lake Idaho with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his family, and friends. Earlier this month, he shared pictures from his vacation.

Usher says Justin Bieber is now "doing great"

Usher, who was also present at the vacation, spoke to Extra about Bieber’s health condition. He said:

"He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family. As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand."

Usher explained that a performer’s life comes with a great deal of pressure. It was him who signed Justin Bieber to Raymond Braun Media Group, when he was only a teenager.

He further added:

"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”

The two have collaborated on songs including First Dance which was released in 2009, Somebody to Love which was released in 2010, and The Christmas Song which was releases in 2011. Their most recent track, Peaches, was released in 2021.

What happened to Justin Bieber?

Earlier in June, Justin Bieber had shared a video showing that he was unable to move the paralyzed part of his face. One of his eyes in the video was not blinking properly and he was also unable to move his lips on the said side.

“As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves. ”

He was seen telling fans that he needed to rest before he had to hit the road.

Requesting for prayers from his fans, Justin Bieber said:

"Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me."

Bieber had then noted that he was on complete rest and was trying various facial exercises prescribed to him to get back to his normal state. Earlier, he had postponed his tour that was going to take place in the second week of June, noting that his sickness was getting worse.

He later postponed the full run of tour dates in the US and planned to go ahead with the European leg of his shows. As of now, Just Bieber’s website shows tour dates beginning from July 31 in Italy.

