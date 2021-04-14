Usher memes trend online after singer is exposed for using counterfeit money that has his face on it

Usher got caught using counterfeit money at a strip club, and the internet has been making memes about it after the singer was exposed for the same. What sold the memes was the design of the counterfeit money itself, which had Usher's face at the center of every bill.

Usher throwing fake money at a strip club? To hard working women? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hq2BmFvLuF — yaya (@birdsofpreys) April 12, 2021

On Instagram, an account called "Glocktopickz_" exposed the singer for his actions. The post said:

"So disrespectful. This is foul! Working so hard to get nothing in return, this is a joke! Their job is to entertain, take your cheap a** back home."

Usher is sick 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SKfblKG6Ev — Caught in 4k (@Kaughtin4k) April 12, 2021

Act broke to stay rich y’all wouldn’t understand... pic.twitter.com/9XSmJcJqvf — ⭕️DMV CESAR⭕️ (@DMVCESAR1) April 12, 2021

Among many other lines in the post, Usher was slammed for being cheap, along with so many other celebrities. The author behind the post claimed the 42-year-old was yet another reason they stayed away from stars at clubs.

Usher isn’t on any official currency! — Literal Larry (@ImLiteralLarry1) April 12, 2021

Me after paying off my students loans with Ushbucks pic.twitter.com/Rm9ARLWm1T — WhoDat Dwayne (@iamkingdwayne) April 12, 2021

The dancers described in the post put up pictures with the money in question. According to them, Usher used it in place of actual cash when he was at the club.

Of course, these "Usher bucks" have no real value, and though they may have seemed genuine at first, the Dallas native essentially walked away without paying with real cash.

Meme reactions to Usher and previous posts with the fake money

They’re going to be hurt when they pick it up and see Usher’s face on the bills https://t.co/mA8jXYuZBI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 12, 2021

So far, there is no way to confirm entirely how real the story is. Some posts from Usher in the past seem to prove that fake money exists, and he traveled with it. However, that may not tell the whole story.

Should've paid with Ushbucks and left. pic.twitter.com/Ab3q0zJTfL — Ludaway (@Redccl_slim) April 13, 2021

Based on separate accounts, Usher's fake money was only part of the promotion. Before using the fake "Ush Bucks", it's been reported that he was using real money throughout his time at the club.

When reached for comment by Page Six via email, Sapphire's Sapphire Las Vegas' director of marketing, George M Wilson IV, said:

"Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club. He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage and left a generous tip for the staff! Apparently, someone in his team left some Usher dollars on the floor to promote his Vegas residency."

Wilson continued:

"That is where it seems the confusion came in. But actual cash was used for tips. We would love to host him again."

Harriet Tubman watching Usher get on money before she did: pic.twitter.com/vxftff0jMx — The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) April 12, 2021

“It’s 7 o’clock on the dot. I’m on my laptop printing some GUAP!”#Usher pic.twitter.com/9100V58msn — Al E moe Clarke🇧🇧🏝⛴🚇 (@mac10701) April 12, 2021

One site had gone back into Usher's previous posts and found that he posted photos on Instagram with a wad of cash. The case is transparent, and inside that case is fake money with Usher's face that is all over social media now.

The original posts don't tell the full story, and Usher paid with real cash while he was at the club. His own currency was really only part of a promotional campaign. However, that hasn't stopped the internet from having a field day with the "Ush Bucks."