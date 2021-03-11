"Aalyah used me" - Murphy publicly shames the Mysterio family on Instagram

WWE Superstar Murphy has taken to Instagram to individually shame each member of the Mysterio family, as he listed the apparent ways they "used" him.

Murphy briefly joined forces with the Mysterio family last fall. For a few weeks, Murphy was in an on-screen relationship with Rey's daughter, Aalyah.

In response to a photo posted on WWE's official Instagram account, the former Cruiserweight Champion clearly distanced himself from the Mysterio family, saying "I never needed them!" He also used his response to let the world know he believes Aalyah used him to further her acting career.

"Let's point out the obvious! The Mysterio's used me! I never needed them! I'm beyond one of the most talent(ed) in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight(s) and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT."

Here's a screenshot of Murphy's response:

Murphy's comments on the Mysterio Family

Murphy recently returned to SmackDown this week to end his absence from television. He lost a competitive match with Cesaro after he offered his services to Rollins. At this point, it's unclear what Murphy's future holds.

Murphy was in a long storyline with the Mysterio Family in 2020

Seth Rollins and Murphy in WWE

In May 2020, Murphy and Seth Rollins started a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and the conflict led to weeks of back-and-forth matches between the two teams.

Advertisement

But the storyline eventually evolved into a romantic program, as Murphy grew close to Aalyah. When Murphy and Aalyah finally revealed their feelings for each other to the world, Rey and Dominik firmly disapproved. Murphy ultimately turned face and won their support when he helped the Mysterios battle Rollins.

The storyline didn't last much longer, though, as Murphy and Aalyah were removed from WWE programming shortly thereafter. Given Murphy's recent appearance alongside Rollins, some fans have wondered whether he'll revert to his role as The Disciiple. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what happens next.

What do you think about Murphy's recent return? Sound off in the comments below.