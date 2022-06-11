What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Justin Bieber shares face paralysis diagnosis 

Justin Bieber has canceled a number of his shows after a virus left half of his face paralyzed. The pop star revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and cannot move the paralyzed part of the face.

The 28-yeard-old star shared a video on Instagram breaking the news.

In the video shared by Justin Bieber, it can be seen how he is unable to move the paralyzed part of his face. The eye on the side is not blinking, nor are the lips moving. Hence, Justin concludes by saying that he needs to rest until he gets back to work.

Justin Bieber received many messages from concerned fans as he canceled his recent tours and performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York, after which he took to social media to reveal his condition. He also said:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.”

Justin Bieber shares his struggle to move facial muscles

In the 3 minute long video, Justin Bieber tries hard to blink and smile but cannot do so. The virus has left one side of Justin’s face paralyzed, due to which the face cannot react.

Justin Bieber also asked for prayers from his fans as he is unable to eat due to paralysis. He said:

"Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me"

Justin talks about his inability to eat due to the "paralysis" (image via @justinbieber/Instagram)

However, Justin stated in the video message that he is on complete rest and has been doing various facial exercises prescribed by the doctor to get back to his normal state soon.

Until he does not get better, he has been advised to cancel all tours and shows. However, he also claims not to know how much time it could take for him to get better.

#JustinBieber has been diagnosed with #RamsayHuntSyndrome. It's caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles. It causes paralysis in face and this has caused half of his face to he paralyzed. It should clear up with antivirals. Hence why he cancelled shows.

What is the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

The Grammy Award-winning pop star has a rare condition which happens when the Shingles virus attacks one of the facial nerves close to the ear. The varicella-zoster virus is the same that causes chickenpox too.

Once the virus enters the body, it leads to inflammation and swelling of the nerves, which leads to paralysis on that side of the face. Other symptoms include severe pain in the eye, a painful rash, a possible hearing loss, and weakness in the face which causes an inability to close one eye, making movements and expressions, which was also seen in Justin’s video too.

While these changes in the body can be temporary, the syndrome can last for a few months or years, but some damage can be permanent.

This is not the first time that Justin Bieber has come out openly talking about his health conditions. Back in 2020, he revealed about having Lyme Disease. This disease causes chronic anxiety. The popstar revealed that he used anti-depressants and hyperbaric oxygen therapy to overcome the illness.

On the work front, Bieber’s last album was released in March 2021, receiving much love worldwide.

