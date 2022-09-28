How old was Hailey Bieber when she got married? Model and Justin Bieber’s relationship timeline explored amid explosive Call Her Daddy interview

Hailey Bieber, in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, made some shocking revelations about her marriage and the ever-existing rumors of her husband, Justin, cheating on Selena Gomez with her.

During the interview, she spoke about most of the controversies that have always surrounded her life, including her turbulent yet passionate relationship with Justin Bieber.

Calling Justin her best friend during the interview, Hailey said:

“Well, we are married, and he's a huge part of my life. It's a bit unavoidable at times because our lives have completely meshed together. I have his last name.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot on September 13, 2018, at the New York City courthouse, a few months after their controversial engagement.

“The engagement was the best thing that happened to me”: Hailey Bieber on her relationship, marriage and more

During the interview with Alex Cooper, Hailey Bieber spoke about the rumors surrounding her engagement. As news of their engagement emerged, rumors that Justin had proposed to Hailey just to get Selena back also started doing the rounds. However, Hailey claims that the engagement was the best thing that ever happened to her. Talking about how it happened in a jiffy, she said:

“Honestly, I think it was because we're both really young. I totally understand. I personally never thought I was going to get married that young, I think the timing was very rapid and I totally get it. That seemed really drastic and crazy, but it felt correct for the two of us at the time.”

Hailey also addressed the allegations against Justin, as many had previously called her a “homewrecker” She said:

“People were confused about the timeline. When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I was raised better than that.”

Hailey Bieber also claimed that it might look different and absurd on the outside, but the reality has been very different for Justin and her, especially when it comes to Selena and the rumors that came out at the time. Hailey also talked about how she is often compared to other celebrities, and how she claims to hate this part of her profession. She said:

“A lot of the hate comes from like 'oh you stole him' and the fact that he wished he ended up with someone else. And that's fine, you can wish that all you want, but it's not the case.”

She briefly touched on the issue of mental health, and talked about how she was always a “people pleaser,” but therapy and circumstances changed her. She also mentioned her struggles with suicidal thoughts and said that she would be working on certain issues for a long time.

She concluded the interview by sending a message to all Selena fans. She said:

“You're not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people. To me that means, you don't have to say anything. Behind this screen is a real person with a brain and a heart, so know that what you say can have impact.”

Hailey Bieber also claimed that she had an interaction with Selena Gomez after her wedding, and that is how she knows that everything is okay between the duo.

Hailey and Justin knew each other since 2009, but got married in 2018

Justin and Hailey met for the first time in 2009 at a fan event. At the time, Hailey was just 12 years old. Hailey later attended another Bieber Fever event in 2011 and met Justin for the second time.

Fast forward 3 years, Justin and Hailey were spotted going to church together, and this sparked dating rumors for the first time. Justin at the time had just broken up with Selena, so there was reason to believe that Hailey and Justin were together in 2014. However, the couple denied any romantic involvement with each other.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen celebrating New Year’s Eve together in January 2015.

Later that year, the two got matching tattoos. At the end of 2015, Hailey Bieber was also seen holidaying with Justin Bieber and his family.

However, even then, the two did not confirm if they were dating. But when the couple was seen celebrating New Year's Eve 2016 in a much more romantic manner, the world was sure that Hailey Bieber and Justin are now a couple, as something serious was seen brewing between them.

However, things took a turn and the couple parted ways for a brief time between February 2016 and August 2016. This was when Justin started hanging out with Sofia Richie.

At the same time, in November 2017, news of the “it-couple,” Justin and Selena getting back together blew the fans. However, things did not work out between the two. Later, in June 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber met and rekindled their relationship. One month later, in July 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey while they were in the Bahamas on a vacation.

A few weeks later, on July 17, 2018, Hailey announced her bridal party, which confirmed the news that the couple would get married very soon. Later that year, in September 2018, the couple moved in together, in Justin’s home in Toronto.

From calling Hailey his “wife,” to Hailey changing her name from Baldwin to Bieber on social media, the couple was also shot together for the cover of Vogue.

While the relationship may have been turbulent at the start, Hailey Bieber claims that both of them are young, and that is what she finds best in her marriage.

