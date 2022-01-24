Who is Elliot Grainge? All about Sofia Richie's boyfriend as couple are spotted house-hunting in Montecito

American socialite Sofia Richie and boyfriend Elliot Grainge were spotted house-hunting in Montecito, California.

On January 22, the 23-year-old model, along with Grainge and their real estate agents, saw at least five multimillion dollar properties in the neighborhood, the Daily Mail reported.

In pictures obtained by the media outlet, Richie can be seen dressed in a white crew neck tee which she paired with khaki pants. Meanwhile, Grainge chose to wear a black sweater with khaki pants and accessorized it with black shades.

Montecito is notably a posh area where a number of celebrities own houses. These include Prince Harry and Megan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, and Oprah. The neighborhood is also where drummer Travis Barker proposed to his now-fiancé Kourtney Kardashian.

The Richies and Grainges have been good family friends for years. However, since her breakup with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie has kept a low profile with Grainge, but frequently posts images with him on her social media handle.

Who is Sofia Richie's boyfriend Elliot Grainge?

Born in 1993, England-bred Elliot Grainge is the son of Lucian Grainge and Samantha Berg, who died in 2007 due to complications from childbirth.

Having studied in the United Kingdom, he moved to the United States in 2009 and later enrolled in the Northeastern University, Boston.

Elliot Grainge founded 10K Projects, a Los Angeles-based indie record label that has helped artists such as Trippie Redd and Tekashi 6ix9ine kickstart their careers.

His father Lucian is the chairman and CEO of the Universal Music Group. Over his career, Lucian has worked with a number of artists like ABBA, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Amy Winehouse, Jay-Z, Queen, Elton John, U2, The Rolling Stones and many more.

As per an interview with media outlet Variety, Elliot got the inspiration to work in the music industry through his father.

“What I noticed about my father’s negotiating style was how transparent, honest, and sensible he was. When you put your cards on the table like that, negotiating is less competitive and more about teamwork. How can we get this done together so that everybody is happy?”

In 2021, he made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Grainge and Sofia Richie first sparked dating rumors in January 2021 after the pair were spotted hanging out.

Two months later, Richie made their relationship Instagram official and shared a picture of the duo standing in an elevator. Since then, the two have been spotted together at several public and private events.

Also Read Article Continues below

In November 2021, an insider told news outlet E! News that Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are becoming serious about each other and that their relationship is going pretty well.

Edited by Atul S