Who is Sid Wilson? All about Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend as singer seemingly goes Instagram official with Slipknot DJ

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson might be dating Kelly Osbourne. Although the news is not confirmed, the latter’s Instagram story seems to show that they could be in a relationship.

Daily Mail reported that the actress shared two pictures with Sid on January 17. The first was a selfie of them soft-smiling and the second had the DJ kissing Osbourne on the cheek.

Even though the pair’s relationship status is not confirmed, they seem to be enjoying each other’s company. However, Kelly and Sid are yet to issue an official statement on the rumors.

About Sid Wilson in brief

Born on January 20, 1977, as Sidney George Wilson, he is a famous DJ, keyboardist, rapper, and pianist. He was the youngest member of the band Slipknot until bassist Alessandro Venturella and drummer Jay Weinberg joined the group.

The Des Moines, Iowa, native tours as DJ Starscream, derived from a Transformers character. In Slipknot, he contributes scratching, sound effects, and horror-like noises alongside background noise and effects.

The artist was known to stage dive during the early years of Slipknot and broke his heels in 2008 while jumping ten feet from the stage.

Outside the band, he has a massive following in Japan as a jungle musician and is currently signed to the Japanese record label N20 Records. He also collaborated with vocalist Hiroshi Kyono on a song called HAKAI, and its remix was featured on the mini-album Nu Riot and 2008 album Hakai.

Sid Wilson has a massive following in Japan (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Since August 2010, the 45-year-old has been touring with his solo band SID and is the lead vocalist. Their debut album, SID, was released in September 2011 for digital download.

Kelly Osbourne’s personal life

The 37- year-old dated musician Matty Derman of the band Fields in September 2006. She then dated model Luke Worrall in 2008, and they got engaged in 2009. Osbourne and Worrall separated in 2010.

The 37-year-old revealed that she is suffering from misophonia, a sound phobia related to mouth causes leading to anger.

