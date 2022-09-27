What did Hailey Bieber do? Lip combo controversy explained as netizens slam model for cultural appropriation

Hailey Bieber recently posted a video on TikTok showing her latest lip kit from her brand, Rhode Skin. Hailey was seen in the video sporting a 'brownie glazed lip,' which she claims will be her favorite for fall. The caption of the video read:

“The lip combo vibe I’m feeling for fall.”

Hailey Bieber's video on TikTok receives massive backlash as many bash the model for making the trend popular that has been around since decades.

As the video progresses, Hailey begins by lining her lips with a brown liner, followed by a clear gloss before blending them together.

Netizens were outraged by the video and began to lash out at Hailey, telling her that the trend had been going on since 1990s. Others accused Hailey of cultural appropriation, pointing out that this is a popular lip contouring trend among Latinas.

Netizens troll Hailey for creating a lip combo that the Latinas and women of color have been using since 90s.

Hailey Bieber lip combo and the video gets embroiled in 'cultural appropriation' backlash

As soon as Hailey Bieber posted the video on TikTok, she was called out for appropriating a makeup technique used by Latinas and Black and Brown women since the 1990s. Despite the fact that the video has nearly 15 million views, netizens are reminding Bieber that the brown lip liner and clear gloss is popular among women with darker skin.

The controversy even began to trend on Twitter over the weekend, when many netizens slammed the model for cultural appropriation, pointing out that this beauty trend is popular among women of color. Many people believed that Bieber was being popularised for something that women of color were being chastised for.

According to a user's tweet:

“The hailey Bieber brownie glazed lips trend” YOU MEAN THE SAME LIP COMBO THAT EVERY BROWN GIRL OF ALL VARIETIES OF BROWN HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE BEFORE THE BIRTH OF CHRIST.”

aish⁷ @aishumaj “the hailey beiber brownie glazed lips trend” YOU MEAN THE SAME LIP COMBO THAT EVERY BROWN GIRL OF ALL VARIETIES OF BROWN HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE BEFORE THE BIRTH OF CHRIST “the hailey beiber brownie glazed lips trend” YOU MEAN THE SAME LIP COMBO THAT EVERY BROWN GIRL OF ALL VARIETIES OF BROWN HAVE BEEN DOING SINCE BEFORE THE BIRTH OF CHRIST

𝓳 𝓾 𝓵 𝓲 𝓮 @baddiepluq honey, latinas & black women been hip but y’all called us ghetto for it. 🙄 the fact that hailey bieber just wore brown lip liner and clear gloss and the white girls are going crazy over ithoney, latinas & black women been hip but y’all called us ghetto for it. 🙄 #woc the fact that hailey bieber just wore brown lip liner and clear gloss and the white girls are going crazy over it😂 honey, latinas & black women been hip but y’all called us ghetto for it. 🙄 #woc

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞 @KINDAFENTY i’m crying because she took a lip combo that black and latina women have been wearing since the 90s and named it “brownie glazed lips” to make it sound cute lol like if you gonna try to make something trend then least you could do is give credit from where you got the inspo i’m crying because she took a lip combo that black and latina women have been wearing since the 90s and named it “brownie glazed lips” to make it sound cute lol like if you gonna try to make something trend then least you could do is give credit from where you got the inspo https://t.co/eGBuCHr6XH

Tom Cruise’s Shoe Lifts @haltercroptop Brown/black lip liner and clear gloss only looks good on women who created the combo… because it suits their coloring and their two toned lips. It’s not giving on the Hailey Beiber’s of the world, I’m sorry. Brown/black lip liner and clear gloss only looks good on women who created the combo… because it suits their coloring and their two toned lips. It’s not giving on the Hailey Beiber’s of the world, I’m sorry.

JULI 🇲🇽 BORN PINK @lisasdevotion white ppl calling brown lip liner w clear gloss hailey bieber lips or brownie glazed lips… hailey didn’t do shit!! black and hispanic women have done this combo way before white ppl calling brown lip liner w clear gloss hailey bieber lips or brownie glazed lips… hailey didn’t do shit!! black and hispanic women have done this combo way before https://t.co/wznLlnfGXr

luz ✿ @truIyjeon White ppl on TikTok calling the brown lip liner and gloss combo the Hailey Bieber lip and giving her credit when black and latines have been doing it for many years White ppl on TikTok calling the brown lip liner and gloss combo the Hailey Bieber lip and giving her credit when black and latines have been doing it for many years

At the same time, the TikTok comment section was filled with scathing comments from people who thought Hailey was being praised for a trend that had been going on for years.

Users on TikTok slam Hailey Bieber for doing something that Latinas have been doing since "high school." Many ruthlessly bash the model and owner of Rhode Skin.

While the supermodel has not directly responded to these hateful and sarcastic comments, she has uploaded another video with the caption " ready for all things fall including brownie glazed lips." This video was posted just one day after the contentious "brownie glazed lips" video.

Hailey Bieber again goes for the 'brownie glazed lips' in the caption of a new video.

At the same time, it is not uncommon for a celebrity to be lambasted for a trend that belongs to another culture. When these famous people wear wigs, braids, or even elaborate nail art, they are mercilessly chastised on the internet for cultural appropriation. And, in some cases, rightly so.

