Why did Hailey Bieber have a stroke? Health scare explored as model opens up on 'the scariest moment' of her life 

American model Hailey Bieber has opened up about her recent hospitalization in March 2022 for the first time since the incident.

On April 28, the 25-year-old star posted a video on her YouTube channel explaining the ordeal. She begins by saying that she wants to tell the story in her own words and then moves on to narrate the events that led to the hospitalization.

Hailey Bieber's account of her experience

Hailey says that she felt a "weird sensation" in her right arm while eating breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, on the day of the mini-stroke. As her fingertips started feeling "numb and weird," she found that "couldn't speak" when Justin asked if she was well.

"The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke."

An ambulance was contacted immediately, and a medic arrived to examine her. The face drooping lasted approximately 30 seconds, but she was having trouble forming words to respond to queries. Her anxiety was "making everything worse," as per Hailey Bieber.

"By the time I got to the emergency room, I was pretty much back to normal – [I] could talk, [I] wasn't having any issues with my face or my arm."

Hailey stayed in the hospital overnight and underwent a set of tests to establish what caused the blood clot. In the emergency room, she received a 0 on the stroke checklist and they confirmed that she was no longer suffering from the symptoms. The testing confirmed that she had a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), also known as a mini-stroke.

Her scans revealed that there had been a temporary loss of oxygen supply to her brain as a result of the blood clot. Her physicians stated that the stroke had happened because of three recent occurrences.

Hailey Bieber had recently started on birth control without consulting her doctor, which proved to be a problem since she suffers from migraines. She had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently. Furthermore, she had traveled "from Paris and back in a really short amount of time" which put stress on her body.

How did Hailey Bieber recover?

In the 12-minute video, Bieber reveals that she was discharged from the hospital a day after. During a follow-up at UCLA, she was diagnosed with a Grade 5 (the highest and most dangerous grade) PFO or patent foramen ovale after undergoing a transcranial doppler. The little hole was between 12 and 13 millimeters in diameter.

Hailey Bieber says that at the time that she was simply "grateful" to know what had caused the stroke. As per People Magazine, a blood clot is typically filtered by the heart and absorbed into the lungs. The blood clot "escaped" via her heart and migrated to her brain as a result of her PFO.

Following her doctor's advice, Bieber underwent a treatment to close the PFO. She says that the treatment went "very smoothly" and that she has fully recovered now.

In the lead-up to the closure of the PFO, she suffered from anxiety over the possibility of future symptoms or another similar stroke.

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

While concluding the video, Hailey gives a special shoutout to the doctors who helped and treater her throughout the process. She also acknowledges the many people who have had similar experiences as her.

"If there's anybody that watches this that has gone through the same thing or something similar, I definitely really empathize with you. And I understand how life-altering and scary it is."

Hailey Bieber first opened up about her procedure in a March 12 Instagram post. However, she did not give much information regarding her diagnosis then.

