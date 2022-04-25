Sharon Osbourne facelift: TV personality opens up on "horrendous" surgery which left her looking "like Cyclops" 

British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has spoken up about the unsatisfactory outcome of her recent cosmetic surgery.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 69-year-old former The Talk co-host said she underwent a facelift last year that resulted in a "horrendous" outcome.

"I'm telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I'm, like, 'You've got to be f***** joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***** Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback.'"

Tande @tanndde Sharon Osbourne reveals she had a 'horrendous' face lift done last year: 'I looked like a f***ing Cyclops' appurl.io/t3rKW0HLih Sharon Osbourne reveals she had a 'horrendous' face lift done last year: 'I looked like a f***ing Cyclops' appurl.io/t3rKW0HLih https://t.co/QZrNg6PmII

The procedure, according to the British-American television personality, took place in October 2021.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f***** mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

Sharon Osbourne went on to say that the cosmetic surgery took five and a half hours.

Ozzy Osbourne, the author's 73-year-old legendary singer-songwriter spouse, allegedly agreed that the results were not good and offered to pay to rectify it.

"He said, 'I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.'"

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy share three children together - Aimee (38), Kelly (37), and Jack (36).

However, seven months after the operation, the actress is beginning to embrace her new appearance and has stated that her face is "settling now."

Sharon Osbourne has previously talked about her cosmetic procedures

Osbourne has always been candid about the surgeries she's had over the years, and she recently mentioned undergoing a facelift in 2019.

In an October 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she disclosed the treatment.

"I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you. I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?' And I’m like, 'I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!'''

Sharon Osbourne confirmed last month that she will be joining Piers Morgan on the new TV channel TalkTV.

Following a dramatic on-air dispute about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood in which Osbourne backed Morgan's statements about Meghan Markle, the TV personality departed her regular slot on CBS's daytime talk show The Talk in 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi