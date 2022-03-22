How many kids does Jack Osbourne have? Reality star set to welcome child with fiancee, Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne, 36, is ready to become a father for the fourth time as the reality star and his interior designer fiancee Aree Gearhart are set to welcome their first child together this summer.

The couple made the announcement by sharing a photo where they cradled Aree's growing baby bump on the soon-to-be-mom's 31st birthday.

Noting that the baby is due this summer, Aree, who goes by @seecreature on the Instagram, wrote in her caption:

"Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer. New member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

Whereas, the son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne captioned his post:

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!"

Jack Osbourne is already a proud father of three

Prior to dating Aree, Jack was married to actress Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. His first daughter Pearl Clementine was born to Lisa in April 2012, shortly before the former couple tied the knot in a Hawaii wedding.

Pearl made several cameos on the reality series Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, which starred the popular father-son duo. In October 2013, Jack shared a snap of little Peal dressed up like her celebrated metal icon grandfather, calling her "The Princess of Darkness," a reference to Ozzy's stage name.

Jack Osbourne @JackOsbourne The Princess of Darkness http://t.co/bZDj8XDLI3 The Princess of Darkness http://t.co/bZDj8XDLI3

Shortly after Pearl's birth, Jack Osbourne told OK! Magazine in a 2012 interview:

"People say when you have a kid, it’s like instant love, but unless you’ve experienced it, it’s impossible to comprehend.The moment I saw her I felt more love than I’d ever felt for anything. It was the weirdest, most overwhelming thing."

Jack and Lisa then went on to welcome their second child Andy Rose in June 2015, two years after they lost their son, Theo, to a miscarriage in 2013.

In 2019, while speaking to Us Weekly, Jack revealed that Andy is into dancing and all his girls love playing with dolls.

Lisa and Jack had their third child in February 2018. The couple named their third daughter Minnie Theodora, paying tribute to their late son, Theo. Last February, Jack posted a heartwarming birthday tribute in honor of Minnie as she turned four.

Posting a photo of the four-year-old dressed up in as Grogu from The Mandalorian, Jack Osbourne wrote:

"You bring only joy and happiness to my world. I love seeing you blossom into such a strong and magnificent little girl."

News of Aree's pregnancy comes nearly three months after Jack popped the question. Part of the Instagram engagement announcement, which featured a photo of Jack and Aree flaunting her ring, read:

"She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now."

Several celebrities, including Jack Osbourne's famous sibling Kelly Osbourne, model Crystal Hefner, actress Amy Bruni, TV host Jayme Foxx and Jack's Portals to Hell co-host Katrina Weidman congratulated the couple on their news.

Edited by Saman