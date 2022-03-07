Who is Marissa Da'Nae? NLE Choppa and girlfriend suffer miscarriage

After confirming pregnancy rumors late last year, NLE Choppa and his girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae recently announced that they have suffered a miscarriage.

The couple was set to welcome a baby boy, whom they had decided to name Seven Da’Shun Potts - with the rapper’s last name.

Choppa paid tribute to his unborn baby on Twitter, and Da’Nae broke the news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her and Choppa. She wrote:

“Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he had pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey.”

She stated that she learned a lot on this journey and wants to help others who have experienced the same.

“Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight. I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby.”

In brief, about NLE Choppa’s girlfriend

Marissa Da’Nae is also a well-known personality like NLE Choppa. She is a model, business owner, and TV star, mostly known for her work on the American sketch comedy and game show series Wild ‘N Out.

Marissa Da'Nae is a model, business owner and TV star (Image via the.mxrvssa/Instagram)

She is the CEO of Brazy Collections, a retail clothing store that explains itself as a ‘brazy but lavish boutique'. Marissa is also the CEO of Lavish Extensions, known for selling ‘Grade A HD lace wings’.

She gained recognition for her relationship with Choppa, but details about her family, date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Although it is unknown when and where Da’Nae and Choppa first met, they have managed to remain on top of the headlines since their dating rumors went viral in 2021. Last November, the rapper also shared a few pictures on Instagram showing him and Marissa hanging out together.

