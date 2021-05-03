NLE Choppa fight: Twitter responds with hilarious memes after rapper and his crew spark massive brawl on the beach

Bryson Lashun Potts, popularly known as NLE Choppa, was recently caught on camera engaging in a massive brawl that took place in Venice Beach, LA.
In the clip, which has gone viral all over social media, the 18-year old rapper and his crew of friends can be seen arguing with two men on electric bikes.
As the conversation became heated, one of the men could be seen standing up and taking off his backpack, a move which seemingly acted as the trigger towards a full-brown reaction.
NLE Choppa could then be seen suddenly charging at him, only to be met with a sickening blow to the face.
What followed next was a no-holds barred fistfight in the middle of the street, as the stranger single-handedly took the fight to NLE Choppa and his group of 5 friends.
Despite being outnumbered, the stranger managed to hold his own for a while before finally being overpowered by the strength of his opponent numbers.
In light of this unexpected public brawl, Twitter was soon buzzing with a plethora of reactions, most of which are in the form of hilarious memes.
Memes galore as NLE Choppa fighting video takes the internet by storm
After being jumped by NLE Choppa and his friends, the stranger was finally pulled out of harm's way by his friend, as the rapper and his group eventually walked away from the scene.
In light of his recent brawl going viral online, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to address the situation.
In an attempt to explain what really went down, the "Shotta Flow" hitmaker claimed that he simply turned down the "fan's" request for a picture, which caused him to become hostile.
He alleged that the fan called him "scary" and a "b*tch," which made him feel disrespected, thereby forcing him to retaliate.
He also claimed that he wasn't trying to get into a fight and that he was "just trying to walk on the beach":
In light of NLE Choppa's wild side being caught on camera, several Twitter users soon took advantage of the incident to hone their meme skills:
From the reactions above, it appears that NLE Choppa's recent brawl has not only become a sign of bad press for him, but has also made him the subject of numerous hilarious memes on the internet.
Many among the online community are certain that if NLE Choppa's friends weren't around, it could've gotten a lot worse.