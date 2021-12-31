Who is Aree Gearhart? Jack Osbourne confirms engagement on Instagram

Jack Osbourne recently got engaged to interior designer Aree Gearhart. The popular television personality wrote on Instagram,

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!”

The Osbournes' star shared a picture alongside the note where he and Aree can be seen cuddled up in winter outfits while Aree placed her left hand on Jack's chest to showcase her engagement ring.

Gearhart shared the same picture on her Instagram account and said:

"today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Aree and Jack have been dating since 2019, post the latter’s divorce from ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

What is known about Aree Gearhart?

Aree Gearhart is an Instagram personality who recently gained recognition following her engagement to Jack Osbourne.

She mostly shares lifestyle and travel-related content on social media and has about 27.5k followers on Instagram. Her dog, Finn, frequently features in her Instagram posts.

However, details related to Gearhart’s family and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Exploring Jack Osbourne's personal life

Jack Osbourne at the gallery opening of "Social Distortion: A Capsule Collection Of Fine Art By Billy Morrison." (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jack Osbourne welcomed his first child, Pearl Clementine Osbourne, with girlfriend Lisa Stelly in April 2012. The pair later married in October 2012.

Osbourne and Stelly were expecting their second child in August 2013, but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. The couple welcomed their second child, Andy Rose Osbourne, in June 2015.

The former couple became the parents of a third child, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, in February 2018.

Jack and Lisa announced their split in May 2018 and were officially divorced in March 2019.

Jack Osbourne’s father Ozzy Osbourne is a heavy metal singer, and his mother Sharon Osbourne is a television personality and author. Jack is mostly known as the presenter of shows like Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie and Saving Planet Earth.

