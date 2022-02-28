5 most expensive wedding dresses of all time

A wedding is the most special day in someone’s life. Everyone desires that their special day must be grand and magnificent, especially when it comes to wedding dresses, and the choices can be pretty boundless.

Most celebrity weddings make big news, not only because their marriages are majestic but also because of their awe-inspiring wedding dresses.

Following more and more fashion trends, wedding garbs are becoming more expensive, varying from thousands to millions.

Five biggest-budget wedding dresses ever

5) Meghan Markle's wedding outfit

Along with her regal garb, Meghan also carried a diamond-studded tiara on her head (Image via Brides website)

As the royal bride, Meghan looked adorable on the day she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Her boatneck Givenchy dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller.

The Duchess’ stunning wedding gown had a five-meter long attached veil. Reportedly, the estimated price of Markle’s wedding dress is $265,000.

Along with her regal garb, Meghan also carried a diamond-studded tiara on her head.

4) Kate Middleton's regal garb

Next on the list is the royal wedding garb of The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Like any other day, looked drop-dead gorgeous in 2011 on her wedding day, when she tied the knot with Prince William.

She wore a dazzling wedding gown designed by Alexander McQueen’s creative director, Sarah Burton. An exquisite piece of craftsmanship was worth $400,000. Her beautiful lace-sleeved gown had a nearly nine-feet long train.

3) Kim Kardashian's wedding gown

Now moving to one of the most sensational choices on this list, Kim and Kanye West's wedding. The bride walked down the aisle in a $500,000 custom-made couture Givenchy gown. Her dress had long sleeves and a trumpet silhouette.

The former couple had all eyes on them on May 24, 2014, which was their wedding day. Kim and Kanye got married in Florence, Italy.

2) Victoria Swarovski crystal loaded wedding gown

Victoria Swarovski looked like a million dollars in her wedding dress, estimated to cost $1 million. One of the most expensive, the custom-made gown was embellished with over 500,000 crystals, quite justifiable for its price.

The Swarovski jewelry heiress tied the knot with Werner Mürz, a Munich-based entrepreneur, on June 16, 2017. The Cathedral of San Giusto in Trieste, Italy, was their wedding venue.

1) Serena Williams's highly expensive wedding outfit

Serena Williams sported the most expensive wedding dress, a custom-made Alexander McQueen garb designed by Sarah Burton. The ravishing dress possessed a flowing cape and a sweetheart neckline. The massive $3.5 million price tag makes it the most expensive wedding outfit of all time.

The American tennis genius married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. Alongside Serena, the groom wore a customized Giorgio Armani attire.

