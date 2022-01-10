10 timeless photos of Kate Middleton as she turns 40

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, turned 40 on January 9. On this occasion, she released her three portraits.

In these portraits, the royal family member posed wearing different Alexander McQueen couture. Fashion photographer Paolo Roversi took these beguiling portraits of Kate.

Watching the Duchess is just like a treat to the eyes, as the beauty and grace with which she carries herself is commendable. On her birthday, let’s view some of her timeless snaps.

Classically captured moments of Kate Middleton

1) Her peerless birthday portrait

Kate dons a red Alexander McQueen outfit here, and this portrait was shot in the Royal Botanic Gardens. It will be among the permanent collections of the National Portrait Gallery.

Paolo Roversi, a fashion photographer, had the honor of clicking the Duchess’s portraits, ensuring to make it a timeless piece.

2) Kate helped decorate Westminster

The Duchess and her beautiful smile are heartthrobs. In this snap, Kate is wearing an elegant red knitted sweater with a minimal flower design.

3) Duchess visits Imperial War Museum

Kate looked alluring in the picture, where she is donning a long blue trench coat with a black and white top. She also wore blue trousers and pointed blue heels when visiting the Imperial War Museum.

4) Duchess performs piano at Christmas concert

Kate’s timeless smile is her real jewel. In this photo, she carries a simple yet sophisticated red-colored trench coat. Adding to everybody’s delight, the Reading native performed the piano synchronously with Tom Walker’s Christmas song at the concert.

5) Among the most influential women

The Duchess of Cambridge was titled one of the 25 most influential women in the British Vogue list of 2021. She earned this spot for all the philanthropic work she does, with one being at the institution of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

6) Kate at the movie premiere

This snap of the Duchess is from the movie premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die. With her charming smile, Kate Middleton wore a gaudy, shimmery gold embellished gown.

7) Kate sends message to Nursing Now

Putting on her white attire, Kate Middleton sent a message to Nursing Now, a campaign for raising the nursing profile globally. She wore such a workaday kind of dress, but with intact sophistication.

8) Catherine visited Manor Farm

Kate Middleton never goes wrong with whatever she wears. Here she was dressed in an off-white pullover, topping it up with an olive green jacket, and she paired her blue jeans with brown leather boots.

9) Duchess’ headdress moments

The mother of three carries a headdress just like a genius every time. She coupled them in such a natural way that hardly anyone could ever do it. It is not easy to be so graceful while putting on a hat.

10) The Duchess dangles her red ensemble

This photo of the Duchess is where she is moving to attend the launch of Taking Action on Addiction, putting on an all-red attire. She wore a red turtle neck with a red pleated skirt with beige-colored pointed heels. Keeping her look natural made her look flawless.

Although these were a few timeless photos of The Duchess of Cambridge, there are many more to come. Kate Middleton’s beauty and sagacity are a rare combination to find. In a way, it seemed she was paying tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth through captivating birthday portraits.

