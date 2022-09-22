"I don't get too shook up": Adam Sandler on critics trashing his films

In an interview with AARP, actor Adam Sandler opened up about critics not liking his films, among other things. He said that he doesn't "get too shook up'" about the negative reviews.

The actor also spoke about the advice his father gave him and even about his popularity as a comedian. Here's what you need to know about what Sandler said regarding critics, his movies and more.

Adam Sandler opens up on critics slamming his work

During his interview, Adam Sandler said that he wishes that the people he makes films with don't have to read the negative reviews his films get. He added that negative reviews don't bother him too much.

The actor noted that the reviews don't usually bother him because of the advice his father gave him. The Grown Ups actor said that at one point in his career, things weren't going right for him and stated:

''I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, “Adam, you can’t always be happy. People aren’t always going to like you. You’re going to fail.” I said, “But I just want to be happy, man. I don’t want all that other crap.” He said, “You won’t actually know you’re happy if you don’t feel that other stuff.”

Adam Sandler also spoke about his success and popularity as a comedian and actor. He said that he wanted people to continue to enjoy his work and added:

''I hope they’ve had a good time with my movies, with what we’ve given them and, whether you’ve liked me or not, appreciate that I’ve tried my best.''

Adam Sandler's recent works

Adam Sandler recently starred in Jeremiah Zagar's sports flick, Hustle, which has NBA star LeBron James as one of its producers. The film revolves around the life of a noted NBA scout who comes across an exceptionally skilled basketball player in Spain. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise mostly directed towards the entertaining storyline and Sandler's performance.

Adam Sandler is reportedly currently shooting a comedy flick titled You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, directed by Sammi Cohen and penned by Alison Peck. The movie, which is also expected to star Sandler's family members, is based on author Fiona Rosenbloom's coming-of-age novel of the same name.

The official tagline of the film shared by Netflix reads:

''A young girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.''

In 2020, Sandler starred in Steven Brill's mystery comedy movie, Hubie Halloween, which featured Kevin James, Julie Bowen, and the late Ray Liotta. It garnered mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Over the years, Sandler has appeared in several critically acclaimed movies like Uncut Gems, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Punch Drunk Love.

