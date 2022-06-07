Top 5 funniest Adam Sandler movies

A veteran comic actor in Hollywood, Adam Sandler has delivered over 60 movies till date. In 1989, Sandler debuted in Going Overboard, before becoming a part of the Saturday Night Live crew, where he stayed until 1995. He went on to star in commercially successful films like Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), Punch Drunk Love (2002) and many more.

While they may not always draw critical appreciation, Sandler's movies are usually well-received by viewers, making them box office successes. His own production company - Happy Madison Productions - produces most of his films.

Here, we put together a list of some of Adam Sandler's funniest movies till date.

Laugh out loud with these 5 funny Adam Sandler movies

Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Happy Gilmore is the story of an aspiring professional hockey player who could not make the draft. Gilmore has a bit of a temper but a great slapshot style swing gets him scouted by legendary golfer Chubbs Peterson. Peterson tells him about his natural talent for golf and asks him to participate in the Pro Golf Tournament. Driven to save his grandmother's house, he agrees, in hopes of large paychecks.

A still from Happy Gilmore (Image via Universal Pictures)

What ensues is a string of childish and brute comedies - an area which Sandler has mastered.

As he moves through the tournament, Happy draws attention, owing to his powerful swings and erratic behaviour. Golf, which had always been a gentleman's game, suddenly becomes an entertainment sport.

Happy Gilmore was a success at the box office, when released in 1996, paving the way for Adam Sandler's successful career.

The Waterboy

The Waterboy, 1998 (Image via Touchstone Pictures)

The Waterboy was a 1998 release and became one of Sandler's first hits. The film revolved around Bobby Boucher, a 31-year-old stuttering, mentally challenged man who acts as the waterboy for the football team at the University of Louisiana. After years of bullying, the team fires Bobby, who then joins the team at Louisiana State University, as their waterboy.

A still from The Waterboy (Image via Touchstone Pictures)

The coach notices his potential after he tackles the team's quarterback and enlists him in the team. During the game, Bobby visualises the abuse and bullying that he had to face, and channels it into the sport. This makes him gain instant fame, as he goes on to become one of the most feared linebackers.

You Don't Mess With the Zohan

You Don't Mess With the Zohan, 2008 (Image via Columbia Pictures)

You Don't Mess With the Zohan is a non-sensical action-comedy following Zohan Dvir, an Israeli counter-terrorist with superhuman capabilities, who is basically invincible. However, Zohan dreams of becoming a hair stylist in the States. After years of enmity and fighting with the Palestinian terrorist Phantom Hakbarah, he fakes his death and escapes to New York to realise his dream.

A still from You Don't Mess With the Zohan (Image via Columbia Pictures)

He tries to escape his past and start anew as a hairdresser, but destiny has something else in store for him. Phantom and Zohan meet again in New York after a Palestinian cab driver recognises him and decides to take revenge for his lost goat.

By the end, the two enemies make-up and join forces to fight off white supremacists. Having ended their enmity, they can ditch their old lives and fulfil their real dreams.

Ridiculous Six

The Ridiculous Six, 2015 (Image via Netflix)

The Ridiculous 6 is a western spoof comedy by Netflix, which follows six men, who chance upon each other and come to know of their shared parentage. A vague parody of The Magnificent Seven, Adam Sandler's White Knife is an orphan raised by the Indians, who is approached by a man claiming to be his biological father, and wishing to give him the loot he has gathered over his life.

They have a run-in with a gang who kidnaps his supposed father and demands money in exchange for his life. White Knife then sets out on a journey to get the money and save his father. On this journey, he meets five of his half-brothers who join his quest. The film is replete with childish comedy, which would appeal to all Sandler fans.

Grown Ups

Grown Ups, 2010 (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Grown Ups is a buddy comedy that follows five childhood friends who reunite years later upon hearing about their coach's death. They decide to have a collective family weekend getaway at a lakehouse in their hometown.

The group relive their glory years as they teach their kids to be more present in the moment, instead of being absorbed in their phones and tablets. They take a jab at how kids do not go outside to have fun, but prefer to be indoors looking at screens. Nostalgia plays a huge part in this film and its appeal is targeted towards the older generation, who somewhat relate to it.

