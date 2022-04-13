When will Murder Mystery 2 reportedly release? All about the Netflix film as Jennifer Anniston shares Paris wrap video

Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to the very well-received Netflix film Murder Mystery, is reportedly set to arrive in 2022.

However, all that has been revealed about the upcoming Netflix crime-comedy is in a post by Friends star Jennifer Anniston in a Paris wrap video on her official Instagram.

The Adam Sandler-starrer 2019 Netflix comedy is finally getting its sequel. Murder Mystery had the greatest opening for any Netflix Original movie ever that year, with a record-breaking number of people watching it in its first three days on the platform. Unsurprisingly, as a result of its success, a sequel has been announced.

Netflix Is A Joke @NetflixIsAJoke



30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide.

Murder Mystery 2 was reportedly in development starting in October 2019, just a few months after the original film's release. Now that fans know that the filming was a success, thanks to Anniston's Instagram video, people are eagerly waiting for an official release date.

Here's all you need to know about crime-comedy before the release date approaches.

All about Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler

According to production reports, Murder Mystery 2 will soon arrive on Netflix with its stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston resuming their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz, who were last seen on the Orient Express by Interpol in the 2019 Murder Mystery's conclusion.

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm



Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva will co-star alongside Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and returning cast Adeel Akhtar and John Kani.

Although no official announcement has been made revealing others featuring in the upcoming comedy, reports state that the cast includes Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva.

Other renowned celebrities are also making a comeback. Adeel Akhtar will return as The Maharajah, with Black Panther star John Kani reprising his role as Colonel Ulenga.

Only a few details about the plotline have been revealed. In 2021, it was announced that Jeremy Garelick, known for directing the 2006 rom-com The Break-Up, will be directing the upcoming movie. Reports also state that the filming took place in Paris and the Caribbean.

The narrative previously followed Nick and Audrey on a European vacation when they were accused of murdering a billionaire. It remains to be seen whether they will be framed a second time. The crime-comedy concluded with both Nick and Audrey being acquitted, their marriage remaining strong in the face of Nick's deception, and Interpol gifting the pair a journey on the legendary Orient Express.

When will Murder Mystery 2 release?

As Murder Mystery 2 wrapped up its production in Paris, Aniston took to Instagram to share the news in a video. Behind-the-scenes photographs, clips of the Eiffel Tower, a glimpse of the Seine, and Aniston and Sandler on set are among the highlights.

The upcoming movie is still keeping the narrative details a secret and is yet to announce a release date. Now that Aniston and Sandler have concluded filming, an official trailer and release date can be expected to arrive soon enough.

