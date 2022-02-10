Murder Mystery 2: Everything to know about the Jennifer Aniston-starrer

Jennifer Aniston is back with Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery, part 2. Aniston's recent Instagram post has revealed that Netflix original comedy Murder Mystery 2 has officially started production.

The first part of the Aniston-Sandler comedy came out in 2019 and Netflix has renewed the movie for a sequel. Cameras have started rolling and the second part is currently in production, as revealed by Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston's announcement

On Monday morning, Aniston posted a photo with Adam Sandler, posing together at a beach in front of the ocean. Swiping the picture takes one to a brief video recorded by Aniston herself.

The video features cheerful music playing while a masked cast and crew dance around a set surrounded by palm trees. Sandler makes a prominent appearance in the video.

The post has since gone viral as fans anticipate their favorite comedy duo returning to the screen again with Murder Mystery 2. Aniston's post is captioned,

"Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery 2."

Murder Mystery 2: What is it about?

Murder Mystery 2 was announced in October 2019 and is finally revealed to be in production now. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt and the movie is being directed by Kyle Newacheck. Along with Sandler and Aniston, Adeel Akhtar and John Kani return for the sequel.

They are joined by newcomers Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva. There is nothing much known about the plot yet as it has been kept under wraps.

The first part of Murder Mystery, released in 2019, was viewed by nearly 31 million people in its first weekend, according to Netflix. It set the record for the biggest opening weekend ever by a Netflix original film. Here is hoping that the second part of the comedy movie makes it even bigger.

There has not been any kind of release window announced for the second part of the Aniston-Sandler starrer. The film wasn't even included in Netflix's lineup of 2022 original movies. So it cannot be estimated yet when the sequel will drop.

