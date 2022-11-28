Avengers: The Kang Dynasty- Release Date, Cast, Teasers, and more

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most anticipated film. The film was announced by Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios at the D23 Expo, along with plans for the MCU's Phases 5 and 6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special marked the end of MCU Phase 4.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released next year in February and will kickstart Phase 5 with the introduction of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. As the title of the fifth Avengers film suggests, Kang (and possibly his other variants) are likely to bring their reign of terror to a whole other level.

Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

Fans are getting an Avengers film six years after Avengers: Endgame, which is why there's already so much anticipation for the project. Not to mention, the MCU always likes to build up to a confrontation with its big bad villains, which also fuels excitement.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty might feature a host of heroes, will release as part of Phase 6

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will release in 2025

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty features Jonathan Majors, who has already made his debut in the MCU. Majors appeared in Loki season 1, where he played a variant of Kang called "He Who Remains." Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releases on May 5, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on May 1, 2026.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, explained the reason for such a long wait between Avengers 4 and 5 while speaking with MTV News. He said that in the initial phases, the MCU explored individual storylines for characters, and the Avengers films seemed like the right way to bring everything to a close.

"When we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were [fewer] projects over more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film."

Feige added that Phases 4, 5, and 6 have many more projects in their arsenal. Furthermore, Disney's acquisition of Fox allows them to incorporate characters such as Deadpool, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

"As [Phases] 4, 5, and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years – because of all the amazing stuff we're now allowed to do on Disney Plus, and getting characters from Fox – Fantastic Four, and Deadpool – that it felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren't cappers."

While MCU Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase 5 will end with The Thunderbolts. While it feels a bit unorthodox, we must remember that every subsequent project from Marvel Studios often has ties to the events of older projects. This ensures that conclusive MCU projects will always create anticipation for newer ones.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty cast and director

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Deston Daniel Crettin will return to work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While we do not have conclusive casting details other than Jonathan Majors, as Kang makes his debut in Ant-Man 3, we might see the trio of Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Cassie return for Avengers 5 (if they survive in the Quantum Realm).

Other heroes we might see in Avengers 5 are the Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi, the new Black Panther, Ironheart, and Daredevil. Each of them currently has something in the works within the MCU, which means that their journeys will converge in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Plot details for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Kang, from The Kang Dynasty comic series (Image via Marvel)

Since the film is almost two years away, we have few details about its plot. However, if we look into the world of Marvel Comics, we find The Kang Dynasty series, which ran from 2000 to 2001. It is likely the inspiration behind Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The series can reveal what we can expect from it.

Kang takes out the United Nations and makes an alliance with a whole host of villains, such as the Deviants from The Eternals and the army of Atlantis. He frequently visits the future to observe how he might lose and then comes back to ruin the Avengers' plans. While they plan an attack from space, thinking he won't suspect it, they fail yet again.

A panel from The Kang Dynasty (Image via Marvel)

The Wasp, however, managed to convince the villains to go against Kang, and the alliance of villains and heroes together saved the day and defeated Kang. The MCU probably has many twists and turns planned for the viewers, since such a straightforward story might not satisfy all viewers. As time goes on, we'll discover more details about Kang and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

