Disney+ finally announces Daredevil Season 4 and fans, cast and creative team can't keep calm: Details explored

Ever since Netflix's Daredevil came to Disney Plus, it has been a hot topic among fans. Now, with the announcement of Season 4, or possibly a reboot of the show by Marvel and Disney Plus, fans' excitement has reached new heights.

The Disney+ exclusive show will have the Covert Affairs duo, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, taking on the responsibilities as writers and executive producers. The show's cast has still not been disclosed. Netflix's Daredevil/ Matt Murdock, aka Charlie Cox, and Kingpin, aka Vincent D'Onofrio, are rumored to be reprising their roles in the MCU with this upcoming project.

Since Charlie Cox's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's role in Disney Plus' Hawkeye, speculations of their return to the MCU have taken over the internet. Let's dive in to learn more about the Disney Plus show.

What do we know about Daredevil Season 4?

In October 2021, Knight Edge Media reported that Marvel Studios is willing to restart the Netflix series after a halt. They also revealed that the studios want to involve the same cast in the project.

However, it's speculated that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will appear in Hawkeye's spin-off Echo before appearing in Daredevil 4. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the casting or the storyline. Also, fans are wondering whether the TV show will follow the events of Season 3 of The Man Without Fear or if it will bring a completely new plot and characters.

Netflix's Daredevil is considered one of the best superhero live-action TV shows ever made. The series ran for three incredible seasons, and several Marvel fans are emotionally connected to these characters. So, even though Charlie Cox and Vincent are returning with their roles in the Disney Plus series, fans wonder if it will live up to the original show's reputation.

The Man Without Fear was different from other Marvel TV shows as it stayed away from the supernatural element. Every character in the show was grounded, and that was presented in the series' action choreography. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was precisely the same in No Way Home; however, MCU introduced Kingpin in an over-the-top manner.

Kingpin in Hawkeye was insanely powerful, making him appear different from how we know him from Netflix's Daredevil. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how Disney plans to reprise these iconic characters. Fans have already started sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Aniq @aniqrahman I’m so happy for Charlie Cox. He turned down jobs thinking season 4 would happen years ago. Now he’s going to be a big player in the mcu and soon he’ll get his long overdue new and continued Daredevil series. He’s shown so much love and passion for the character. He deserves this I’m so happy for Charlie Cox. He turned down jobs thinking season 4 would happen years ago. Now he’s going to be a big player in the mcu and soon he’ll get his long overdue new and continued Daredevil series. He’s shown so much love and passion for the character. He deserves this

The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 @BlackMajikMan90 Deciding not to go forward with Daredevil Season 4 is still one of the biggest mistakes ever made. Deciding not to go forward with Daredevil Season 4 is still one of the biggest mistakes ever made. https://t.co/JH2tqJYYH8

The other question that arises is if Cox and Vincent are returning for the project, will the other cast members of the Netflix show come back too? Well, we'll have to wait a little while to get some information around that question.

