The Marvels release date, cast, what to expect, and more

The Marvels will be the last MCU movie to be released in 2023. It’s still far away, so we shouldn’t expect a trailer until the first quarter of 2023. But there’s plenty to be excited about in this movie as it packs a ton of superheroes along with a few surprises.

It will act as a sequel to three projects in particular – Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. This film is the MCU’s answer to an A-Force movie that many fans have wanted to see ever since the ladies assembled on the battlefield in Avengers: Endgame. So here’s a guide to The Marvels, which packs every bit of information known about the movie till now.

The Marvels to release in 2023: Plot, cast, and rumors explored

When will The Marvels come out?

Brie Larson's cameo in Ms. Marvel (Image via Marvel)

The Captain Marvel sequel was expected to arrive on November 11, 2022. But with the pandemic delaying a bunch of MCU projects, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got pushed to this date, and The Marvels got pushed to July 28, 2023.

What’s the story about?

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Spectrum (Images via Marvel)

Not much is known about the narrative that the Captain Marvel sequel will follow, but we have a synopsis that shines a bit of light on what fans could expect from the film. The Marvels' synopsis is as follows:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

It continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2 (Images via Marvel)

In MCU years, Carol has been absent for almost 30 years. The vague idea that we’ve been given is that she has been liberating many planets across the universe during this time.

We expected to see the payoff to Captain Marvel’s ending involving Jude Law’s Yon Rogg, but according to the synopsis mentioned above, Carol has already taken her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

The Kree will still be involved in the story, but the main focus will be on Carol’s friendship with earthly beings like Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. We expect to see Kamala’s mutation be explored further. Along with that, we’ll also learn more about her bangle(s).

Since Nick Fury is also a part of the film, we expect Secret Invasion to lead us directly into The Marvels.

All creatives and cast of The Marvels

Captain Marvel 2 cast and director (Image via Getty Images)

Brie Larson is set to return as Carol Danvers alongside Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Paris’ Monica Rambeau. Samuel L. Jackson is also confirmed to reprise his gig as Nick Fury. But there are a couple of newcomers, such as the South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton, who is the villain.

Megan McDonnell is the writer, Nia DaCosta is the director, and Kevin Feige is producing the upcoming movie.

What the rumors suggest

Brie Larson to marry Park Seo-joon in The Marvels (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first and most exciting rumor is that Captain Marvel 2 will include a musical element. We’ll hear Captain Marvel sing as she visits a planet where everyone has to sing and talk. But the reason for her visit to this planet is Park Seo-joon’s character, Prince Yan. Apparently, Carol Danvers and Prince Yan will be married in the movie.

Another rumor suggests that Zawe Ashton is playing the Kree General, Darr-Ben. Then there’s the third rumor which states the special ability of Kamala’s bangle. Apparently, it can “pull things across from other dimensions,” and Carol was recently transported to Earth because of this ability.

Keep an eye out for the first trailer, which should arrive in the next three months.

