Brie Larson to marry Park Seo-joon in The Marvels, rumors suggest

The third film in Marvel Phase 5 will be none other than The Marvels featuring Brie Larson. Though not much is known about the film, Iman Vellani is returning as Kamala Khan to team up with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Paris’ Monica Rambeau. The film will also see Nick Fury's return and South Korean actor Park Seo-joon in an undisclosed role.

Now, a new scoop floating around the internet not only reveals Park Seo-joon’s character in the film but also states the surprising relationship Captain Marvel shares with him. Apparently, she could be married in The Marvels!

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers is married? Backstory and rumors explained

Brie Larson married Park Seo-joon in The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

Past rumors have suggested that Carol Danvers could become the Queen of Asgard by marrying Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in a Thor: Love and Thunder cameo. But that bit was deleted from the film as, according to industry insider and established scooper Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK on Twitter), Marvel wanted to go in a different direction.

His latest scoop suggests that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Park Seo-joon’s alien character will be married. In fact, it also reveals his mysterious role. Previous rumors stated that he’d be playing Noh-Varr, aka Marvel Boy. But the latest scoop from Daniel RPK states that the 33-year-old Parasite star is playing Prince Yan.

He’s playing a character called Prince Yan, a leader of a musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate.



This revelation would come as a major surprise to many fans as they would have presumed that Carol might eventually be paired up with James Rhodes, just like in the comics. But apparently, that’s not the case. Instead, director Nia DaCosta is introducing Prince Yan with a crazy twist.

Usually, scoops and rumors are to be taken with a grain of salt. But this one could turn out to be true because it is in line with the musical element rumors of the past. Many scoopers have previously reported that there will be a musical segment in The Marvels, with Brie Larson singing in the film. So, this bit of her and Prince Yan seems genuine.

Whether the concept of a “Musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate” feels exciting or not, it seems to be what we’re getting.

Prince Yan in the comics

Prince Yan and Lila Cheney (Image via Marvel)

Yan made his debut in Captain Marvel (Vol. 8) #9 in November 2014. He was the Prince of the planet called Aladna, who got engaged to the Terran musician, Lila Cheney, when they were kids. Apparently, it was a practice on Aladna that only women could choose their mates. But when Cheney returned to Aladna as an adult, neither she nor Prince Yan wanted to marry each other.

So Yan asked Captain Marvel to help him get out of the marriage. Meanwhile, an alien from Sleen called Marlo showed up. She wanted to rule over Aladna by marrying Prince Yan, so she challenged Lila in combat. But instead of Lila, Captain Marvel fought her and became Yan’s wife.

She gave Yan the right to choose his mate. Eventually, when Yan ended up on the throne, he abolished the Aladnean practice of only women choosing their mates.

Captain Marvel’s potential arc in The Marvels

Brie Larson's cameo in Ms. Marvel (Image via Marvel)

Carol’s story has a lot of gaps in the MCU. She has been missing for roughly 30 years since she left Earth in 1995 and returned for a bit in 2018 and 2023 to battle Thanos. She then left again until Kamala Khan transported her back to the planet.

So, it is possible that sometime during these 30 years, she ended up on Aladna (a musical planet in MCU) and somehow saved it by marrying Prince Yan. And now, in The Marvels, she’ll return to Aladna to reunite with her husband for a particular reason that is yet to be revealed.

The Marvels will release on July 28, 2023.

