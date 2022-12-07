The special ability of Kamala Khan’s bangles connects Captain Marvel 2 with Avengers 5

The first trailer for Captain Marvel 2 should be arriving in a couple of months. But as we approach the beginning of its marketing campaign, multiple rumors about the film are slipping through Marvel’s vault. The latest of those reveals how Ms. Marvel and The Marvels connect with Avengers 5.

It has already been established that Captain Marvel 2 will feature Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau as co-leads alongside Carol Danvers, but besides that, details about the film’s plot have been pretty scarce. However, a new scoop floating around the internet reveals something exciting about Kamala Khan’s bangles and how they’ll lead us into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

How Captain Marvel 2 might lead into Avengers 5

Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2 (Image via Marvel)

The changes made to Ms. Marvel’s powers will play a huge role in the future. Her mutation will have tie-ins with the upcoming X-Men movies, and her bangle(s) seem to hide a mystery connecting her with Kang the Conqueror.

In the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers was swapped with Kamala Khan, and still, not many of us are talking about the possibilities that have been unlocked because of it. But apparently, this ability of Kamala’s bangle will form a direct pathway from Captain Marvel 2 into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

According to YouTuber and Industry insider Heavy Spoilers, aka Steven Spoilsberg, almost all upcoming Phase 5 movies will have surprising connections with the next two Avengers movies.

His source within Marvel revealed that Kamala Khan’s bangles from Ms. Marvel will have the ability to “pull things across from other dimensions.” Not only can they send people and things back and forth in time or across planets and dimensions (like sending ClanDestines back to the Noor Dimension), but they can also pull things from anywhere in the multiverse.

So, one could easily imagine how handy something like Kamala’s bangle will be for Kang and his variants in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But as per Heavy Spoilers, this ability is also reported to trigger an incursion “that will lead to bigger things” in Avengers 5 and 6.

What are Incursions?

Incursion in Secret Wars (Image via Marvel)

Doctor Strange 2 introduced us to the concept of Incursions. They will play a huge role in the setup for Avengers: Secret Wars. As Reed Richards revealed, Strange’s arrival in Dimension 838 supposedly confused and destabilized reality. The larger his footprint in the universe, the larger the risk of an incursion on 838.

But what is an incursion? As per Reed, an incursion occurs when the boundary between two universes erodes and collides to destroy one or both of those realities entirely. This explanation is picked straight out of the comics and will lead us into Secret Wars.

So, if Kamala Khan pulls a character or a resource from the multiverse into the 616 universe, its existence in dimension 616 for a long period could cause an incursion. Although, how that’s going to happen in Captain Marvel 2 remains to be seen. But even though Heavy Spoilers’ track record is good, we’ve got to take his scoop with a grain of salt.

Marvel Phase 5 and 6 McGuffins

Ms. Marvel's bangle leads into Captain Marvel 2 (Image via Marvel)

While Phases 1, 2, and 3 had the Infinity Stones acting as McGuffins, Phases 4, 5, and 6 will have powerful artifacts replacing those colorful gems. So far, we’ve had weapons like Shang-Chi’s ten rings, Dane Whitman’s Ebony Blade, Kamala Khan’s bangle(s), Zeus’ Thunderbolt, and the Bloodstone playing important roles in Phase 4 stories.

Hence, it would be safe to assume that all those, or at least some, will play key roles in the coming two Avengers movies. Kamala’s bangles, for instance, could truly help Kang the Conqueror, who is rumored to be stuck in the Quantum Realm right now.

A plot thread of Avengers 5 could involve saving Kamala from Kang, just like the Avengers were protecting Vision and the Mind stone. Once Kang begins to hunt down Kamala, the new Avengers squad led by Captain Marvel and Captain America could cause hindrances in his path.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to release on July 28, 2023.

