Who is the villain in The Marvels? Explained

The release of The Marvels was more or less confirmed by a trailer announcement at the D23 Expo. The sequel, commonly known as Captain Marvel 2, has finished filming. Fans can easily guess the three major characters. But the villain comes as a surprise. Fans had to speculate as to which evil figure the actor Zawe Ashton will portray once she was cast in the part.

From a scheduled release in July 2022, The Marvels was pushed to February 2023 and finally, confirmed for July 28, 2023. No official trailer has been put out yet as Marvel Studios comes out with trailers just four months prior to the actual release. Fans were left hoping that there would be no more date shuffling.

Exclusive footage shown to D23 Expo invitees shows the three leading superheroes using their powers to swap places. Marvel Studios has also replaced the previous directors and writers as well. Many such new changes are visible in this sequel.

The cast of The Marvels: Leads and the villain

Fans can assume they will see both Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel in the lead roles. Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) are likely to have Monica Rambeau as their third partner. WandaVision revealed that Maria Rambeau died during the absence of her daughter. Monica was turned to dust by the Snap and is back now. Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris have been finalized for the roles.

The chief negative role has gone to Zawe Ashton. She has to play a very strong villain since she has to face three strong Marvels. The villain in The Marvels is a Kree character and the assumption is that she is General Dar-Benn.

Since Maria Rambeau was defeated by Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, there was a question about whether Scarlet Witch would be brought into Captain Marvel 2 as a villain. But that is not announced yet. So, it is safe to guess that this movie does not have the Scarlet Witch as the main villain. Other actors coming in include Samuel Jackson, Park Seo-joon, and probably the previous cast of Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, and Saagar Shaikh.

Public reaction to The Marvels’ villain and other characters

Some fans are groping the idea of General Dar-Benn as the supreme villain for the three Marvel superheroes in The Marvels. This is because General Dar-Benn was not described as a significant villain with a maleficent presence such as Ultron or Thanos.

According to the comic series, Dar-Benn and Ael-Dan had assassinated the Kree empire’s previous ruler to assume power. Deathbird, in turn, murdered them during Operation Galactic Storm and their minds were sucked up by Supreme Intelligence.

Another group of die-hard comic book fans is unhappy that Dar-Benn's character is a male in the book while the movie depicts it as a female character. It might bother readers to find the gender of the villain changed in the movie, The Marvels.

Dar-Benn was a male character in the comics (Image credit Small Screen)

Most fans are anticipating galactic fights. Since Carol Danvers and Dar-Benn belong to different planets, they would need to cross multiverse openings to face each other. Many viewers also want Nick Fury to advance his friendship with Goose. They are also eager to know how the bond between Carol and Monica develops.

