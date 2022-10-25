Is Scott Lang going to help Kang? Breaking down the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios went ahead and finally dropped the first look of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it looks like the film is set to be a great visual treat. The trailer offers some great action scenes and also some new areas and species in the Quantum Realm that look quite interesting.

While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did expand more of the Quantum Realm, we also got our first look at Kang the Conqueror as well as a new character played by a high-profile actor that was surely a surprise for many.

Breaking down the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Lang's Popularity

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel Studios)

With this being the first time we are set to see Scott Lang since Avengers: Endgame, it looks like he is all set to receive the popularity other superheroes have received. It is immediately visible in a shot when we can see him being named "Employee of the Century" at Baskin Robbins.

Cassie Lang

Scott Lang and Cassie Lang (Image via Marvel Studios)

It looks like Cassie Lang will also take up the mantle of Stinger. While the origins are wildly different from her comic book counterpart, the potential Young Avenger will be set up here as we can see her suited up next to Scott Lang. It also plays in very easily with her origins, as the Young Avenger's do have a complicated history with Kang the Conqueror.

Bill Murray is Krylar

Bill Murray as Krylar (Image via Marvel Studios)

The trailer featured a first look at Bill Murray's Krylar. While the character looks quite different from his comic book counterpart, who sadly has just one appearance in comic books as he was killed off in his first appearance, reportedly Murray's version will have some history expanded for the film.

It looks like Krylar will have some history with Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne as rumors have indicated that when she was stuck in the Quantum Realm, she struck up a relationship with him. The trailer also hints this with a line where Janet says that "she didn't tell her friends everything."

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror

Debuting in Loki as "He Who Remains," Majors made a stunning impression in the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that had him in the classic suit from the comics. Fitted in a purple and green suit with a blue mask, it looks like Kang's aesthetic is being kept close to the source material.

Will Scott Lang help Kang?

The ending of the trailer heavily indicates that Scott Lang might be helping out Kang the Conqueror in return to get back home. All the Ant-Man movies so far have been heists, and it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be too. Based on leaks, we know that M.O.D.O.K. is supposed to appear in the film, so maybe Kang might send Scott to steal from him.

Whatever it may be, we will get to know soon when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on February 17, 2023.

