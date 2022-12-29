Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - How old is Cassie Lang in the upcoming film? Director Peyton Reed confirms age

Peyton Reed, director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, revealed Cassie Lang's age in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Nerdhunter.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018.) The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, an Avenger and former petty criminal with a suit that lets him shrink or grow in scale while increasing his strength.

Lang's daughter Cassie played by Kathryn Newton is a science enthusiast and has acquired a similar suit to her father. While fans saw her grow from an infant to a teenager, her exact age has remained a mystery. So far, that is.

Cassie Lang is 18 years old in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Director Peyton Reed recently appeared on the Nerdbunker YouTube channel and revealed that Cassie Lang will be 18 in the upcoming Marvel film. He said:

"To us, after the events of '[Avengers:] Infinity War' and '[Avengers:] Endgame', it really occurred to us that…Cassie’s going to be 18 in this movie! That’s great! The whole theme is time, and how much time he’s missed, and his main motivation is just, ‘I want time with my daughter."

He continued:

"And now, he’s coming into contact with the villain of this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who sort of has dominion over time. What does that mean to them? But I love the idea of Scott still relating to Cassie as a kid, but she’s not. She’s a young adult now, she has her own ideas about what it means to do good in the world, and she’s trying to find her voice as a hero, and she can also be a little critical of her father."

With Cassie now approaching adulthood, the director explained that there are relatable themes of family values in the movie. Reed noted:

"That seemed really rich, something very relatable with families, right? Because you don’t always tell your parents everything that you do, they don’t always tell you everything that they’ve experienced, that’s exciting to us, and the 'Ant-Man' movies are always about families. Throwing all these different complications at the characters and sort of pushing them to their limits, that I think is one of the things Paul and I love about these movies."

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about and when will it be released?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is intended to be the third installment in the Ant-Man trilogy after Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The film will star Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, alongside Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park.

The film will see the family travel, explore the Quantum Realm and face Kang the Conqueror. The synopsis of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to IMDb, reads:

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The movie will be officially released on February 17, 2023, worldwide. Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard serve as its producers with music helmed by Christophe Beck.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is based on the comic book character Ant-Man, created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby.

Poll : 0 votes