What are the new Marvel movies after Black Panther 2?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (popularly known as the MCU) is an ever-expanding world. With a plethora of shows and films already under its belt, the MCU has now reportedly announced plans for its fifth and sixth phases, slated to release after the much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will mark the end of "Phase 4" of the franchise.

Following the upcoming Black Panther outing, the MCU will be officially stepping into its fifth phase, which will feature a new big bad in the form of Kang, The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who will rival the beloved Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this month, take a look at all the upcoming MCU projects that have been announced so far.

Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts, and all the other Marvel films in Phase five and Phase six of the MCU

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially the last film of the fourth phase of the MCU, which started with Black Widow in 2021 and introduced a number of notable characters, key among them being Shang-Chi (Simu Liu).

Here are all the films from phases five and six.

1) Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Kickstarting the franchise's venture into the fifth phase, Marvel's next film following Black Panther 2 is a familiar Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) adventure that will also introduce the famous Kang. A recent trailer for the film confirmed its storyline and setting. It will premiere on February 17, 2023.

2) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a topic of discussion for a long time now. Due to certain issues with James Gunn, the film was stalled for a long time. However, it has now received a release date of May 5, 2023, making it the second entry in the popular franchise. This will also conclude the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

3) The Marvels

The Marvels, a direct sequel to Captain Marvel, will feature much more than just Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Both Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani are reported to be returning as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, respectively. This film will release on July 28, 2023.

4) Captain America: New World Order

In the first Captain America film without the fan-favorite Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will take up the reigns of the much-loved hero. Marvel has been discreet about the plot and details so far. We have to wait till May 3, 2024, to find out more.

5) Thunderbolts

Marking the end of Phase Five (yes, another one without an Avengers film), Thunderbolts will drop on July 26, 2024. This will be an offbeat film featuring the anti-heroes of the MCU in a battle to save the earth. More details will soon pour in.

6) Blade

After years of deliberation, a Blade reboot is finally in the making. With a premiere date of September 6, 2024, it is going to be some time before concrete details are available about the film, but it is expected to feature many new elements, as the character may finally get a place in the MCU.

7) Deadpool 3

Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) is arguably the most popular Marvel character around. His inclusion in the universe is sure to be the biggest topic of discussion. There are also rumors swirling about the return of "the" Wolverine. Sadly we have to wait till November 8, 2024, to find out.

8) Fantastic Four

After numerous failed attempts, the studio will try to resurrect the Fantastic Four franchise yet again, hopefully, this time as a part of the MCU. There is almost no detail available about the film, but it will premiere on February 14, 2025.

9) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will sadly be the next big Avengers film when it releases on May 2, 2025, a date which seems far, far away. This film is likely to see the Avengers team up again to face the huge threat of Kang, the Conqueror. It will arrive exactly 13 years after the first Avengers.

10) Avengers: Secret Wars

Perhaps the most anticipated of all, Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere on May 1, 2026. In the comics, this was the first major crossover of characters in the Marvel universe and the film may do something similar. There are no details out yet, but hopefully, with time, there will be more information.

Meanwhile, don't forget to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arriving at a theater near you on November 11, 2022.

