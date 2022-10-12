Drastic shift in 4 Marvel movie release dates sparks troll fest online as fans joke about wait time

Disney has reportedly pushed the release dates for four Marvel movies, Blade, the Untitled Deadpool film, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Blade has been pushed from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024, while the Deadpool film, which was earlier slated to be released on September 6, 2024, is now expected to be out on November 8, 2024. The new release dates for Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars are February 14, 2025, and May 5, 2026.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have gone berserk, with many joking about the long wait time. One user jokingly mentioned that they doubt they'll ''even be alive'' to watch the films.

Netizens joke about wait time after Disney pushes release dates for 4 Marvel films

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new release dates for the four upcoming Marvel movies. Many joked about the film's wait time as the release dates have been pushed further. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

As per Deadline, the Mahershala Ali starrer Blade is reportedly looking for a new director after filmmaker Bassim Tariq quit the project. Another untitled Marvel project, which was earlier set for a February 14, 2025 release, is reportedly pushed to November 7, 2025.

More details about other upcoming Marvel projects

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to as a slew of films and shows are coming their way. One of the year's most anticipated films is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The trailer for the film looks extremely gripping. It offers a glimpse of the film's stunning visuals and pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role in 2018's Black Panther.

The film promises to be an out-and-out entertaining flick and a spectacular experience. A brief description of the film, as per Marvel, reads:

''Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.''

On the television front, fans can look forward to the massively hyped Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel Jackson in the lead role along with Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman, among many others, essaying other key roles.

The miniseries revolves around Nick Fury and Talos, who desperately look to fight the sinister Skrulls, who've managed to infiltrate several facets of the earth. The show, which reportedly features six episodes, is set to be released sometime in early 2023.

Apart from the projects mentioned above, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), and Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024) are among the many films eagerly anticipated by fans of the iconic franchise.

