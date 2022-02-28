3 epic Marvel fight scenes that leave you wanting more

The Marvel universe is a colossal exhibition of some of the best fight scenes Hollywood has ever produced. From Spiderman locking horns with the Green Goblin to the Black Panther getting involved in a fierce duel with Killmonger, MCU has offered it all.

This article will be about three such epic fight scenes from Marvel movies that have left fans awestruck.

Marvel fight scenes: From Spiderman vs Green Goblin to Black Panther vs Killmonger

1) Black Panther vs Killmonger

In 2018, Marvel fans witnessed an epic clash between Wakanda's celebrated hero, T'Challa, and his cousin Killmonger in Black Panther. The duo was seen battling against each other in a couple of instances.

The first face-off took place to decide who would rule Wakanda. During this instance, though the brothers had only spears and swords to fight with, the fight scene was full of nail-biting moments.

The next time these two fought was in the open grounds of Wakanda. Here, both of them were in their signature suits, exhibiting their powers. The fight then shifted underground, where T'Challa finally defeated his brother and ensured Wakanda's safety.

2) Spiderman vs Green Goblin

Another epic action scene that Marvel fans enjoyed was in the Spider-Man movie released back in 2002. Tobey Maguire, who played the role of the friendly neighborhood superhero in the movie, fascinated fans with his agile moves and high-flying stunts.

What swept viewers off their feet was his final fight with Green Goblin. In the opening scenes of the fight, the Goblin dominated Spidey. He even damaged his suit by throwing one of his signature bombs.

Shortly afterward, the scene changes to where Spider-Man got the Goblin cornered. Finally, Goblin was killed by his own gadget while he was tricking Spiderman into a trap.

3) Thanos's Army vs The Avengers

This is one of those fight sequences that will forever remain immortal in the MCU's timeline. This instance is from Avengers: Endgame where Thanos and his army had to face the Avengers. This time, however, the latter were more in number after they were all brought back.

Dr. Strange did his part to bring back all the fallen heroes from Avengers: Infinity War. Once all of them "assembled," a larger-than-life battle broke out between the two groups in which the Avengers came out victorious.

Moments such as Captain America picking up Thor's hammer and Captain Marvel's entry are still cherished by fans.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer