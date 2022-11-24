"The world is healing": Reports of Tom Holland and Zendaya wanting to settle down together send fans into frenzy

Reports that American actress Zendaya and actor Tom Holland plan to make things permanent and settle down together have left fans in awe of the couple.

On Wednesday, November 23, Us Weekly reported that a source close to the couple disclosed that the 26-year-old stars are "serious and permanent" about their relationship and future together.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

meenu 💌 @lilmeenuvert ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND GETTING MARRIED????? THE WORLD IS HEALING AND IM HERE FOR IT ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND GETTING MARRIED????? THE WORLD IS HEALING AND IM HERE FOR IT

Although nothing is officially confirmed from either side, fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland hailed the couple and started comparing them to the previous Spider-Man couples, Tobey Maguire-Kristen Dunst and Andrew Garfield-Emma Stone, who also dated after working on the film franchise together.

Twitter reacts to Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship news

After news of Zendaya and Tom Holland planning to have a "real future together" went viral, Twitterati was left surprised. While several users cheered the couple for their alleged future steps in their relationship, others expressed their excitement over the fact that the Dune star and Tom Holland, who have a massive following, are choosing each other.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship timeline explored

The Dune actress and Tom Holland first crossed each other's paths in 2016 while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming. In July of that year, the actress appeared on Holland's Instagram in a picture where they were hanging out in a swimming pool.

In November 2016, the pair appeared on the cover story of The Hollywood Reporter, with the Euphoria actress sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, saying:

"Amidst all the chaos and sadness...this one good thing did happen to me today..."

In July 2017, the Shake It Up star and Holland sparked romance rumors after making several public appearances together. At the time, a source confirmed their relationship to People Magazine.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Def Noodles @defnoodles BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing at a red light during a sunset drive in Holland’s $125,000 Audi sports car. BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing at a red light during a sunset drive in Holland’s $125,000 Audi sports car. https://t.co/WpABAXGiih

After years of publicly adoring each other, in July 2021, the Spider-Man actors were seen publicly sharing a kiss inside a car. At the time, they did not reveal anything about their bond and kept low-key about their personal lives.

Two months later, on Zendaya's birthday, Tom Holland made their relationship Instagram official. The 26-year-old star shared a mirror-selfie with the actress and called her his "MJ" (Zendaya's character from Spider-Man).

While speaking with GQ Magazine in November 2021, Tom Holland said he wants to keep his relationship with the actress private.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

The "It" couple of Hollywood can be seen cheering for each other on social media and in interviews, although they tend to keep things private.

As of this article's writing, neither has commented on the report of settling down together.

