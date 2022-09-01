5 lesser-known facts about Zendaya

Zendaya has been the internet's sweetheart consistently. Besides her acclaimed performances in Euphoria and The Greatest Showman, she has become an instant pop-culture phenomenon. Starting her film career with Spiderman: No Way Home, the 26-year-old actress has been greatly appreciated for her singing and acting skills.

Despite experiencing growing stardom in the past couple of years post-Euphoria, her active social media handles often showcase personal updates from her. She was also spotted at the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she went to watch Serena Williams in the professional singles tennis match.

Things you probably didn't know about Zendaya

1) She was in a Sears commercial with Selena Gomez

Zendaya and Selena Gomez entered the entertainment industry at a young age, and their careers can be traced back to Disney. Both of them went on to build more extensive careers for themselves.

In 2009, Selena Gomez starred in a Sears commercial titled, I'm Gonna Arrive. The commercial featured a song and a large group of kids who all boasted individual clothing styles. Zendaya can be seen briefly in the video, lip-syncing to the song and dancing away to the beats. Much after 2009, too, she has been relatively open about her appreciation for Gomez.

Zendaya @Zendaya I love @SelenaGomez and all that she is doing right now...a great role model for me!! congrats girl!! #muchlove I love @SelenaGomez and all that she is doing right now...a great role model for me!! congrats girl!! #muchlove

2) She is an ambassador for the UNAIDS foundation

TIME Magazine called Zendaya one of the 100 most influential people in 2022. As said in a superhero franchise that she kickstarted her film career with,

"With great power comes great responsibility."

Zendaya has always been vocal about various issues that typically plague our society. The young actress has voiced her opinion on body shaming and media activity that causes body-image issues among women.

More recently, Zendaya took over as the ambassador to the UNAIDS foundation and has taken the responsibility of spreading s*xual health awareness among the youth. This mission doesn't limit itself to the US, as the actress has also traveled around the globe as part of her awareness campaign.

Regarding her endorsements, she said in her interview with Glamour,

"If I can make it cool for young people to buy a certain handbag, maybe I can make it cool to be safe, protect yourself, get tested—to love yourself."

3) If not for an acting career, she would have become a teacher

The actress with her family (Image via Capital FM)

Zendaya's parents are teachers, and the actress has expressed great respect and admiration for educators of all kinds. She is also openly appreciative of her parents for having faith in her dreams despite being from very humble roots.

The Spiderman star began her acting career very young and flourished as a versatile talent. However, if not a career in acting, she would have chosen teaching.

Her mother revealed to the media that the actress had to repeat kindergarten because she was shy. The popular actress had to sit through class for another year to catch up with her peers.

4) She has a Barbie doll modeled on her

During the 2015 Oscars Red Carpet, the Euphoria actress' fashion statement created a lot of buzz. While some media outlets criticized her for her dreadlocks, the star responded with much elegance and received support from most fans. She was also appreciated for owning her culture and flaunting her fashion choices with pride.

Subsequently, a Barbie doll was made with inspiration from her 2015 look. The doll was launched to encourage children to stand up for themselves and their cultural choices. The actress herself posed with the doll and posted pictures on Instagram.

5) She has a dog named Noon

Recently, Zendaya and Tom Holland were all over the internet when it was suspected that the two were in New York to adopt a dog. However, the young actors already have pets at home, who they never shy away from talking about. Tom Holland owns a pitbull named Tessa, and Zendaya owns a Schnauzer named Noon.

As is widely known, the actress is an ardent Potterhead and has gone on to talk about which house she thinks Noon would be in. She revealed that Noon would belong to Slytherin if the dog wasn't the Dark Lord himself. She herself identifies as a Gryffindor, though.

Zendaya's appearance at the US Open is yet another event in the long list of things that have consistently kept her in the limelight. The actress is expected to be seen in the upcoming season of Euphoria that fans are eagerly waiting for.

