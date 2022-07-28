What Is Tom Holland’s Diet and Workout Routine to Get in Shape for Spider-Man?

Anybody who has watched the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie will know that Tom Holland had to gain a serious amount of muscle for his role as the friendly neighbourhood Web-Slinger. However, with just six weeks notice and not even remotely accustomed to lifting, did he do it?

To be a successful superhero like Spiderman requires not only natural talent but also super hard work. Holland put in the hard yards to bring the friendly neighborhood hero to life on the big screen.

Let's have a look at his workout routine that enabled him to do so.

Tom Holland's Workout Routine

Tom Holland’s workout was hard and very regimented. The 21-year old actor knew that to play Spidey, he had to make sure he was healthy inside and out.

To bulk up in time for the first Spider-Man, Holland enlisted the help of London-based personal trainer George Ashwell, who had trained the actor for another project where he was required to lose weight.

Ashwell worked with the actor every day in the six-week window to help him achieve a drastic body transformation. He would work on different muscle groups each day, doing more than one type of exercise at a time. For example, he would do a whole body circuit that included both horizontal push-ups and squats.

To get in shape for the role of Spider-Man, Holland worked out five times a week, which included:

Bear crawling (crawling on all fours like a bear) for 60 seconds.

20 shoulder taps for each arm (touching the opposite shoulder with one hand while in a push-up position).

20 dumbbell thrusters (with a pair of dumbbells held above your shoulders while you squat and push them above your head at the top of the rep).

Stretching is a key part of any workout routine. It helps increase flexibility, which reduces recovery time.

Tom Holland, who regularly performs stretches before and after his workouts, is no exception to this rule. After working out intensely for his role as Spider-Man, he stretched to help his body recover more quickly.

Tom Holland's Diet

To prepare for the role, Holland ate about half the amount he needed to consume to maintain his weight, but that was not enough.

Despite his naturally lean physique, he had to be cautious with his diet. He avoided junk food, drank adequate amounts of water and had a balanced diet.

Tom Holland’s diet is a great example of how eating right can help you achieve your goals.

Here’s what he ate in a day:

Breakfast: Eggs, fruits, snacks Protein shake Multivitamin

Lunch: Fresh vegetables, lean meat

Dinner: lean meat, potatoes

Takeaway

You don’t have to be a superhero like Holland to get into great shape. Find an activity that you enjoy, and make sure to exercise regularly.

That can include running, biking, swimming and other cardio exercises. Also, make sure to eat healthy while staying hydrated with plenty of water. Proper nutrition is also important. Do that, and you'll well be on your way to getting a great body just like Holland.

