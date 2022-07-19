6 Delicious Salads You Can Make to Lose Weight Quickly

If you are looking to lose weight quickly, adding salads to your diet is a surefire success strategy. You can use ingredients that will help you burn calories and get slimmer. Often, salads are one of those things that have a bad reputation for being boring and tasteless. In reality, salads are just the opposite — they are full of flavor and color, and can really be a satisfying meal! Just make sure you’re not making the common mistakes for the dressing of your salad.

All you need is a little imagination and some inspiration to find ways to create these delicious salads.

6 Healthy and Delicious Salad Recipes to Lose Weight

A good salad is a powerhouse of nutrition. You can experiment with interesting variations in flavors, textures, and colors.

1. Green Goddess Salad

Everyone's talking about the green goddess salad on TikTok. The dish has 1.6 million likes and nearly 300,000 shares, and it even made a morning TV appearance on Today!

Cabbage, cucumbers, green onions, and chives are the base of this salad. But the real punch in the flavor comes from the green goddess dressing made from highly nutritious yeast, herbs, nuts, and olive oil. It uses just three ingredients that will help you lose weight and feel amazing! The original green goddess dressing recipe calls for a lot of sour cream and heavy cream, which gives it a full-bodied taste. The TikTok version uses nuts and olive oil to lend a creamy texture without dairy.

It's packed with 2 to 3 grams of protein and minerals like iron. It's a great way for people who eat a plant-based diet to get more protein.

2. Mediterranean Salad

This Mediterranean salad recipe combines healthy avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, and onions with apple cider vinegar and olive oil. These foods are all known for to have benefits such a improving gut health and burning fat. Combine the vegetables, herbs, and feta cheese in a bowl, and drizzle apple cider vinegar. Then add the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Give it a good toss. You can add boiled chickpeas for some extra crunch.

3. Strawberry Spinach Salad

This salad is a carnival for your taste buds! Crunchy candied pecans/walnuts, sweet strawberries, tangy balsamic dressing, salty vegan feta, and nutrient-packed spinach come together for a burst of flavor in your mouth. This salad will make you lose weight in no time! This showstopping recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and great for entertaining or impressing your friends on a cozy night in.

Whisk in lemon juice, olive oil, preserves and salt in a large bowl. Add the strawberries, tossing lightly to coat with dressing. Place spinach in a bowl and toss again to coat with the mixture. Garnish with walnuts and cheese, and serve immediately. To toast the walnuts, add the walnuts to a hot dry pan set over medium heat and cook until they start to brown slightly and smell fragrant.

4. Japanese Cucumber Salad (Sunomono)

Japanese cucumber salad (Sunomono) is a crunchy, refreshing way to enhance your Asian-themed meals. These sweet and sour cucumbers make a great side dish or even a satisfying snack on their own. The term "sunomono" refers to any dish that is marinated in vinegar and served as an appetizer or a side.

Slice the cucumbers thin, sprinkle salt over them, and let them stand for 10 minutes. Cut the seaweed into small pieces if necessary. Drain and squeeze out excess water from the salted cucumber and seaweed. Mix in a bowl with Amazu vinegar mixture, sprinkle white sesame seeds, and serve.

5. Chopped Cobb Salad

The Cobb Salad is one of the most popular salads at restaurants, but it's also easy to make at home. It's made with chopped chicken, tomatoes, bacon, and blue cheese that will help you lose weight quickly.

You have lots of choices when it comes to adding meat to this salad. You can keep it simple and use pre-cooked chicken or leftover rotisserie chicken. Or try turkey breast, steak, or even shrimp!

6) Massaged Kale Salad

Kale is a superfood for those who want to lose weight. This easy kale salad recipe breaks down the fiber in kale without heat, so it's easier to digest.

This massaged kale salad makes it easy to get your daily serving of greens. Massaging the kale with sea salt breaks down the fibers without heat and makes it more tender, easier to digest, and more flavorful. The salad is a great way to introduce kale to those who aren’t fans yet.

Combine olive oil, vinegar, and chopped almonds. Add dried fruit and cheese to taste. Season with lemon juice, zest, and salt and pepper to taste.

Bottomline

Salads have always been an important part of a healthy diet. But these days, there's plenty of buzz about salads and weight loss. So can you actually lose weight by eating salad? Absolutely. Just make sure to focus on salads that contain mostly whole foods and include fruits and non-starchy vegetables.

