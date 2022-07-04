Nostalgic fans look back at Andrew Garfield's performance on The Amazing Spider-Man's 10th anniversary

The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, came out 10 years ago. It is the fourth film in the Spider-Man series and focuses on Peter Parker, who mysteriously gains superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

On the film's 10th anniversary, fans have been reminiscing about the film and Garfield's unforgettable Spider-Man avatar on Twitter.

Twitter honours Andrew Garfield's performance on The Amazing Spider-Man's 10th anniversary

Fans have taken to Twitter to talk about the film on the special occasion. Many fans raved about Garfield and his memorable performance in the lead role. Meanwhile, others spoke about the film and its technical aspects they loved.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to The Amazing Spider-Man's 10th anniversary:

daily dose of andrew @dailyyandrew 10 years ago The Amazing Spider-Man came out, 10 years ago I started to love Andrew Garfield. 10 years ago The Amazing Spider-Man came out, 10 years ago I started to love Andrew Garfield. https://t.co/n0hLLN34f4

Fans also spoke about how Garfield was their "favorite" version of Peter Parker and how he was "undervalued" as the character.

Ashley @TheNthDoctor On The Amazing Spider-Man's 10th birthday I want to remind everyone he's still my favourite live-action Peter Parker On The Amazing Spider-Man's 10th birthday I want to remind everyone he's still my favourite live-action Peter Parker https://t.co/jsXIOfq3t6

Daily Symbiote Spider-Man @REAL_EARTH_9811 It’s crazy how the CGI in The Amazing Spider-Man still lives up 10 years later It’s crazy how the CGI in The Amazing Spider-Man still lives up 10 years later https://t.co/yZ8gzwzMe3

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel As time goes on, people will realize just how undervalued Andrew Garfield was as Spider-Man. He was AMAZING! Also 10 years later and the CGI from The Amazing Spider-Man still looks fantastic As time goes on, people will realize just how undervalued Andrew Garfield was as Spider-Man. He was AMAZING! Also 10 years later and the CGI from The Amazing Spider-Man still looks fantastic https://t.co/Hq90LEdfe9

Sam Jenks @Samcadi18 10 years since The Amazing Spider-Man?! This film is one of my favourite films, has one of my favourite tracks with Spidey's theme, and debuted my favourite version of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield! Who came back in top form in No Way Home! I smiled the whole time he was on screen! 10 years since The Amazing Spider-Man?! This film is one of my favourite films, has one of my favourite tracks with Spidey's theme, and debuted my favourite version of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield! Who came back in top form in No Way Home! I smiled the whole time he was on screen! https://t.co/m476MLiSJf

Ty Jensen @SirTyJensen The Amazing Spider-Man was released today in 2012. Happy 10th anniversary! Andrew Garfield was great in Spider-Man: No Way Home so hopefully he returns again! The Amazing Spider-Man was released today in 2012. Happy 10th anniversary! Andrew Garfield was great in Spider-Man: No Way Home so hopefully he returns again! https://t.co/qDQ4AnnV38

Fans have been raving about Garfield's performance in the film on Twitter, with many claiming that he was the best Spider-Man in the live-action films. Some other fans also spoke about his performance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and expressed hopes about his return to the franchise.

Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man received widespread critical acclaim.

The film tells the story of how Peter Parker's life takes a bizarre turn after getting bitten by a radioactive spider. He turns into a superhero and sets out to protect his city from the evil Lizard.

A brief synopsis of the film on Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube channel reads:

''It's great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield). For Peter Parker, there's no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.''

Garfield was nominated for Choice Summer Movie Star: Male at the Teen Choice Awards and Favorite Movie Superhero at the People's Choice Awards. The 2012 film also received immense critical acclaim and was a massive commercial success.

Andrew Garfield's recent works

Andrew Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker in Jon Watts' 2021 film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's cameo was widely praised by critics and audiences. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, among others, in pivotal roles. The film was a box-office hit and also received rave reviews from critics.

In 2021, he also starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical biopic, Tick, Tick... Boom!. For his performance in the film, Garfield received a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Garfield also starred in the recently concluded FX miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven. In the series, he plays the role of Detective Jeb Pyre who is investigating the murder of a woman and her daughter.

Both the series and his performance received massive critical acclaim.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far