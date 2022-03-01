"No plans": Andrew Garfield may not play Spiderman ever again

On a disheartening note, Andrew Garfield shared that he doesn't believe he will ever play Spider-Man again. Before appearing in Tom Holland's recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield was last seen in the role of Spider-Man seven years ago in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Recently, it has come to light that Garfield may not reprise his role as Spider-Man again. However, there has been a lot of discussion, suspicion, and speculation following the claim.

Andrew Garfield's revelation

Although Garfield's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home revived plenty of interest in his iteration of the character, it is very likely that the actor may not reprise his role as Spider-Man again. In a recent interview at the 2022 SAG Awards, when asked whether fans can expect to see him in the role of Spider-Man again, Garfield quickly revealed his thoughts:

"No plans, that's the truth. I mean, everyone's gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now."

There are no known concrete plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 from Sony. So it is possible that Garfield may indeed have retired from playing Spider-Man. He has also pointed out that he feels too old to be playing the Marvel hero, indicating that he may not reprise his role as the beloved web-slinging superhero.

Audience reaction to the news

Fans are definitely disheartened to learn that their favorite superhero may not be returning to the screen, but many feel that it is too early to be discussing whether Garfield will reprise his role.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has proved to be a box office mega-hit, and Sony is now gearing up for the release of Morbius. In such a situation, it seems too early to make any final comment on the issue.

Moreover, fans are suspicious of Andrew Garfield's claims. If he is indeed not revealing the truth about the issue, it wouldn't be the first time. The actor has repeatedly denied any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite fan speculations, proving that he, like many MCU stars, is capable of explicitly lying to preserve Marvel's secrets.

Though the actor's cover-up was well intended and meant to preserve a wonderful surprise, it makes it hard for fans to believe that Andrew Garfield may not be returning as Spider-Man again.

Edited by R. Elahi