The Oscars 2023, aka the prestigious 95th Academy Awards, is all set to take place live on Monday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. On January 24, 2023, the highly awaited nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced live via a press conference. Since 2020, it is the first time that the nomination announcement event has been held live.

Movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front received the highest number of nominations for the Oscars 2023, with Everything Everywhere All at Once leading with eleven nominations collectively.

It is safe to say that cinema enthusiasts around the world have been eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite artists will bag the Oscars 2023 nominations. In the highly anticipated Best Actor Female category, stars like Michelle Williams and Cate Blanchett have earned nominations, along with first-time nominee Andrea Riseborough.

List of Best Actor Female nominees for the Oscars 2023 explored

1) Cate Blanchett in Tár

A still of Cate Blanchett in Tár (Image Via IMDb)

The two-time Academy Award-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett received another nomination in the Best Actor Female caterogy at Oscars 2023 for her incredible portrayal of the lead character Linda Tarr/Lydia Tár in the 2022 movie Tár, a world-famous composer-conductor in the movie.

The actress is the most Oscar-nominated Australian actor with a total of eight nominations. She previously won two Oscars, including Best Actor Female and Best Supporting Actor Female, for her roles as Jeanette "Jasmine" Francis in Blue Jasmine and Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, respectively.

Apart from Tar, Cate Blanchett received five other Oscar nominations for her roles in the movies Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal, I'm Not There, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Carol.

2) Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

A still of Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image Via IMDb)

Critically acclaimed actress Michelle Yeoh received her first Oscar nomination for playing the powerful role of Evelyn Quan Wang in the 2022 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once for the Oscars 2023. Her character in the movie is an overwhelmed and dissatisfied laundromat owner.

The 60-year-old Malaysian actress is best known for her roles in the movies Yes, Madam, Tomorrow Never Dies, Police Story 3: Supercop, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Holy Weapon.

The list of the artist's other well-known movies includes Memoirs of a Geisha, Reign of Assassins, Kung Fu Panda 2, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, The Lady, Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and a few others.

3) Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

A still of Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans (Image Via IMDb)

Highly renowned actress Michelle Williams has bagged her sixth Oscar nomination after being nominated in the Best Actor Female category for her phenomenal portrayal of the character Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman in 2022's The Fabelmans. In the movie, she plays the character of a skilled pianist and an encouraging mother.

The actress' four nominations, prior to that of the Oscars 2023 nomination, were for her roles as Alma Beers Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain, Randi in Manchester by the Sea, Cynthia “Cindy” Heller in Blue Valentine, and Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn.

The actress has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including The United States of Leland, Land of Plenty, The Hawk Is Dying, Wendy and Lucy, Shutter Island, Take This Waltz, The Greatest Showman, Venom, All the Money in the World, Dawson's Creek, Fosse/Verdon, and several others.

4) Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

A still of Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (Image Via IMDb)

Acclaimed British producer and actress Andrea Riseborough has earned her first ever Oscar nomination for playing the highly riveting lead role of Leslie Rowlandsin in the 2022 drama movie To Leslie for the Oscars 2023. The actress' character in the movie is a manipulative and troubled alcoholic.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Svetlana Stalina in The Death of Stalin, Caroline Wain in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda the Musical, Kirsty in Party Animals, Evangeline Radosevich in Bloodline, Dee Finchley in National Treasure and Emma Lynwood in ZeroZeroZero.

Andrea Riseborough has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, including Black Mirror, Doc Martin, The Witness for the Prosecution, Amsterdam, Please Baby Please, The Grudge, and a few others.

5) Ana de Armas in Blonde

A still of Ana de Armas in Blonde (Image Via IMDb)

Fan-favorite Cuban and Spanish actress Ana de Armas received her first Academy Award nomination for her marvelous portrayal of the character Norma Jeane Mortenson / Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 biopic Blonde for Oscars 2023.

The 34-year-old actress is best known for playing the roles of Marta Cabrera in Knives Out, Melinda Van Allen in Deep Water, Carolina Leal Solís in El Internado, and Dani Miranda in The Gray Man.

Ana de Armas has also been a part of several other notable movies, including For a Handful of Kisses, Hands of Stone, Blade Runner 2049, The Informer, The Night Clerk and a few others.

Don't forget to watch which actor wins the Best Actor Female Award at Oscars 2023, on March 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes