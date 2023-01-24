Where to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement?

Oscar nominations 2023 will be live-streamed globally on Tuesday, January 24, on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), and even on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, and Disney+.

Thousands worldwide predicted Oscar nominations for 2023, and now tensions are at an all-time high on judgment day. 2022 was a brilliant year for cinema, and this year’s Oscars will be a treat to watch.

This will be the 95th Oscar and will see some of the best films and performances from 2022 getting accoladed. The Oscar Awards were first held in 1929 at a private dinner hosted by Douglas Fairbanks at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. It is the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will host the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement

Oscar nominations for 2023 will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, at 8.30 am ET (5.30 am PT) worldwide on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), and even on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, and Disney+.

It will be presented by actor-producer Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Ahmed’s live-action short film The Long Goodbye won an Oscar last year. He was nominated for best actor two years ago for Sound of Metal.

Allison Williams is best known for her roles in 2017’s Get Out and 2023’s M3GAN. Nominations in all 23 categories will be announced one after another. The first set of announcements will take place at 8.30 am ET and the second set at 8.41 am ET.

The Academy has said that the list below is not in the order of the presentation and is subject to change.

8.30 am ET

Actor in a supporting role

Actress in a supporting role

Animated feature film

Animated short film

Costume design

Live action short film

Makeup and hairstyling

Music (original score)

Sound

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Writing (original screenplay)

8.41 am ET

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

Film editing

International feature film

Music (original song)

Best picture

Production design

Visual effects

When and where is Oscar Awards 2023 going to take place?

The Oscar awards 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2023. ABC will broadcast the show in the United States, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner in production duties. Weiss also serves as its director.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show in 2017 and 2018, will be hosting it for the third time this year. For the time being, no announcement has been made for the Oscar Awards live streaming. It will be broadcast on ABC’s cable channel.

On June 21, 2022, the Academy announced its winners of the 13th annual Governors Awards ceremony, held on November 19, 2022, during which the Academy Honorary Awards and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award were also announced.

While the Academy Honorary Award was won by Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, and Peter Weir, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was won by Michael J. Fox.

Here is the entire schedule for the upcoming Oscars:

January 24, 2023 - Oscar nominations announcement 2023

February 13, 2023 - Nominees luncheon

March 2, 2023 - Final voting begins

March 7, 2023 - Final voting ends

March 12, 2023 - 95th Academy Awards presentation

Don't forget to watch the Oscar nominations announcements for 2023 at 8.30 am ET (5.30 am PT) worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes