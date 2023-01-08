''This is gonna be the scariest experience of my life'': M3GAN star Allison Williams opens up on meeting the doll for the first time

M3GAN star Allison Williams recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her latest film. She said that when she saw the titular doll for the first time, she thought:

''This is gonna be the scariest experience of my life.''

In the movie, Williams portrays the role of a young woman, Gemma, who's forced to raise her niece after the girl's parents die in a car accident. The movie was released in theaters on January 6, 2023.

Allison Williams opens up on how she landed her role in M3GAN

Allison Williams told Jimmy Fallon that the first time she met the doll, she was ''doing a camera test.'' Williams said that the doll was just standing still and people around were touching up her hair. She also spoke about another version of the doll, saying:

''So one of the versions of her - we achieved her in a bunch of different ways - but one of them was animatronic. And because she blinks, her eyes get stuck sometimes, so they have to, like, put....''

The audience then bursts into laughter while Jimmy Fallon seems shocked. Williams then continues:

''Listen, it's not...Who says my job is easy? You have to look - so there's someone putting a lubricant on her eyeball. And I'm like, I know she's not real. I know she's not real. But she is talking and blinking and her face is moving. And you're putting something on her eyeball and it just looks weird.''

During the interview, Allison Williams also spoke about how she landed the role. She said that the producer Jason Blum emailed her saying they ''need her.'' Although she didn't know anything about the script or storyline, she said that once she read it, she was ''hooked.''

Williams has received high praise for her performance in M3GAN as Gemma. The movie has garnered high praise from viewers and critics, who are raving about its entertaining storyline, performances, and tone, among other things.

In brief, about M3GAN plot and cast

The horror film tells the story of a roboticist named Gemma who decides to raise her niece after a tragic accident kills her sister and her husband. Things take a shocking turn after Gemma's AI doll befriends her niece.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Universal Pictures:

''M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.''

The description further reads:

''When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.''

The titular doll is played by Amie Donald whilst the character is voiced by Jenna Davis. Williams plays Gemma, and Violet McGraw portrays the role of her niece, Cady. Other supporting actors include Jen Van Epps, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jack Cassidy, among many more.

