Who are Allison Williams' parents? 'Get Out' star weighs in on nepotism baby debate

American actress Allison Williams recently weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding nepotism in Hollywood.

In an interview with Wired, published on Thursday, December 29, Williams reflected upon the privileges she has had growing up as the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and journalist Jane Gillan Stoddard.

While speaking about her role in HBO's comedy-drama series, Girls, Allison Williams said:

"I didn't want anyone to see me growing, learning, changing, shifting. I was definitely concerned with making sure people understood I was a hard worker, as if somehow that would absolve me of the privilege."

Williams stated that after landing her role in Girls, she felt she had "something to prove." However, once she started to accept, things around her changed.

" Part of humanity is that evolution. Once I started to wrap my head around that, it took the pressure off having to seem perfect all of the time."

Allison Williams accepts the leg up she got in Hollywood because of her famous parents

In the same interview, Allison Williams acknowledged that she has had privileges in her acting career, but at the same time, she trusts her hard work and passion for the craft.

"There's no conversation about my career without talking about the ways in which I have been fortunate. It doesn't feel like a loss to admit it. If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge."

This is not the first time that Williams has talked about nepotism in Hollywood. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published in 2017, the Get Out star revealed that she felt being shut out by an anonymous publication while she was trying to make her own name in acting.

"That was, like, the most upset I've ever been. To me, that symbolized so much. You could use me on your cover, but you're not going to give me a name? I mean, it wasn't the most upset I've ever been. But it was when my feelings about that peaked the most."

She also talked about working hard in the entertainment industry to the point that she is no longer introduced as Brian Williams' daughter.

"It took years, and a lot of diligence on my part. But I've formed my own thing, and now I get people who are surprised to find out he's my dad. I dreamed that would happen, and it has: I'm no longer introduced to people as Brian Williams' daughter."

Allison Williams is not the first celebrity kid to address the recent New York Magazine-inspired "nepo baby" debate. Recently, Kate Hudson also chimed in on the debate but faced backlash after she said she does not care about having famous parents and leg ups in the industry.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp slammed people for reducing star kids to just the identity of their parents.

