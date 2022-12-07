Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin present their new passion for the Fashion industry with The Fabulous

Netflix has announced the premiere of its new K-drama The Fabulous, starring SHINee's Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin. The first episode will air on December 23, 2022.

The Fabulous revolves around the main lead's life as a PR agent for a luxury brand and a freelance photographer. Thus, we have a story of people who devote their lives to the fashion industry and the struggle to survive there.

Chae Soo-bin plays the role of Pyo Ji-eun, a girl who had perpetually dreamt of working in the fashion world. Subsequently, she takes on the challenges of being the section chief of a luxury brand-promoting agency. No matter the obstacle, she faces it with a bright and positive personality.

Minho plays the role of Ji Woo-min, a freelance retoucher responsible for improving photographs. He is rapidly losing interest in his work life and his love life.

The director of this series is Kim Jung-hyun, known for his famous works like Secret Garden, A Korean Odyssey, Mischievous Kiss, and more.

The new poster for The Fabulous exudes the intricacies of the fashion industry

As breakups seem to be a looming trend in K-dramas, will these ex-lovers cross paths again at a fashion show venue and spark a connection?

The Fabulous was originally scheduled for release on November 4, 2022, on Netflix but was postponed to December 23 as the country suffered a great tragedy before the original premiere.

On October 29, in Itaewon, 158 people were injured, and several died after a brutal case of crowd rush and stampede. After this, the country announced a national mourning period until November 5.

Fans who thought the series was canceled were filled with joy by seeing the poster after the announcement on November 30.

One said:

Finally, they released a new date! But why another 22 days????

Another proclaimed:

I am watching this for sure...

One exclaimed:

Oh my god, I thought they canceled it so glad I to see him again ahhh!

Get to know the people behind the characters of The Fabulous

Chae Soo-bin received recognition from the television series, Love in the Moonlight and has worked on shows such as I'm not a Robot, Rookie Cops, Where Star Lands, and more.

While Choi MIn-ho is famous for being a part of the famous boy band SHINee, he harbors a fondness for acting and has done different genres of shows like Hwarang, Yumi's cells, and more while being a full-time idol.

