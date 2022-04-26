Who is Alexander Dreymon? All about Allison Williams' partner as couple reportedly welcome first child together

This past winter, Allison Williams has reportedly welcomed a baby boy with partner Alexander Dreymon. Multiple sources reported the news.

The trio was recently seen on vacation with their family, including Williams’ father and newsman Brian Williams, at a private resort in Abaco. A source mentioned that they seemed to be very happy and in love.

Allison was wearing something that seemed to be an engagement ring. Representatives for Allison and Alexander have not yet commented on anything.

Everything is known about Allison Williams’ partner

Born on February 7, 1983, Alexander Dreymon is an actor mostly known for his appearance as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in the historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom.

Dreymon was raised in the United States, France, and Switzerland. He always aimed to become an actor and expert in martial arts. He also learned to ride horses while living in South Dakota. He studied in Paris and trained for three years at Drama Centre London.

The 39-year-old then appeared on stage in London and Paris. He made his screen debut with the French one-off drama Ni reprise, ni echangee, and was seen alongside Matt Smith in the British movie Christopher and His Kind.

Alexander has worked on many independent films and gained recognition for his performance as Luke Ramsey in five episodes of the third season of American Horror Story.

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon’s relationship timeline

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon have been in a relationship since 2019 (Images via JP Yim and Michael Bezjian/Getty Images)

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon first met while filming the 2020 thriller Horizon Line but have been together since the end of 2019. An insider said,

“They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends. But they’re over the moon.”

Williams and Dreymon became a couple during the Covid-19 pandemic. They were not hiding from anyone and doing their best to keep a low profile.

The Jake and Amir star was previously married to Ricky Van Veen. They got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Saratoga, Wyoming, in September 2015. The pair issued a joint statement on their divorce in June 2019.

Allison is mainly known for her performances as Marnie Michaels in the HBO comedy-drama series Girls and the lead role in Peter Pan Live! She was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Rose Armitage in the 2017 horror film Get Out.

