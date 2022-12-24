“Why did she make it worse?”: Jamie Lee Curtis sparks raging debate with lengthy criticism of nepo baby label 

Jamie Lee Curtis was the latest actress to criticize the ongoing “nepo baby” label, a term used to define children or relatives of Hollywood celebrities or public figures who have taken up the same career field as that of their parents or family members.

Curtis, who is the daughter of celebrated actors Janie Leigh and Tony Curtis, took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement surrounding the issue. She dubbed herself as an “OG Nepo Baby” for being a professional actress since the age of 19.

The actress said that she does not know “what qualities” got her hired to deliver two lines on her onscreen debut in a 1977 episode of Quincy, M.E. and later earned her a Universal Studios contract.

However, Curtis shared that since her first role to the latest “spectacular creative year” there has not been a day in her 44 years in the entertainment industry where she was not reminded of being the “daughter of movie stars.”

The Halloween star claimed that the ongoing conversation about nepotism and "nepo babies" has only been designed to try to “diminish and denigrate and hurt.”

While Curtis admitted that she had received “advantages” for her parental association, she expressed her disappointment with critics who claim that she has “no value” of her own for having celebrity parents.

The Golden Globe Award winner also condemned how people make immediate “assumptions” and share “snide remarks” about any person who is related to “someone else who is famous in their field for their art,” deducing that the related person “would somehow have no talent whatsoever.”

She shared that such a notion is “simply not true.” Curtis added that she has “suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people” and only focused on bringing “integrity and professionalism and love and community and art” to her work every day.

Jamie Lee Curtis also mentioned that she is not alone and that there are many who are “dedicated” to their craft, proud of their “lineage,” and strong in their belief of their “right to exist.”

The actress' statement sparked immediate debate online, with many social media users claiming that she has allegedly made the ongoing situation "worse":

Jamie Lee Curtis’ post comes on the heels of New York magazine’s controversial “Year of the Nepo Baby” cover story that featured artists like Maya Hawke, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard and Dakota Johnson, among others.

Twitter reacts to Jamie Lee Curtis’ statement on “nepo babies”

Jamie Lee Curtis recently took to Instagram to call out the backlash against “nepo babies” or Hollywood artists who have celebrity parents and are accused of having an advantage over others.

As Curtis defended the Hollywood children, who have famous parents from the same line of work, her post sparked a major debate on social media. Many Twitter users condemned Curtis’ statement while also acknowledging her talent and hard work:

Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 @BeeBabs Not Jamie Lee Curtis talking about 'right to exist' like nepo babies are a marginalised community. That was so funny of her and would be camp if it wasn't annoying Not Jamie Lee Curtis talking about 'right to exist' like nepo babies are a marginalised community. That was so funny of her and would be camp if it wasn't annoying

Tamkarum @anothermetic The Jamie Lee Curtis nepo baby comments are unfathomably out of touch The Jamie Lee Curtis nepo baby comments are unfathomably out of touch

cameron 🦂 @cameroncitoo the wrong nepo babies are issuing statements. like jamie lee curtis girl you made your career you proved you’re talented. you don’t need to defend yourself the wrong nepo babies are issuing statements. like jamie lee curtis girl you made your career you proved you’re talented. you don’t need to defend yourself

David Fucillo @davidfucillo I love almost anything Jamie Lee Curtis has ever made and think she is immensely talented, but if she wasn't the child of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, she more likely than not would not be where she is. I love almost anything Jamie Lee Curtis has ever made and think she is immensely talented, but if she wasn't the child of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, she more likely than not would not be where she is.

gianna 💌 @giannau4ia the nepo babies coming out from the pits of hell to defend their privilege is insane, jamie lee curtis is no longer mother the nepo babies coming out from the pits of hell to defend their privilege is insane, jamie lee curtis is no longer mother

liv @thspctclrnw jamie lee curtis had the potential to be a jane fonda level nepo baby but no she has to keep opening her dumb mouth lol jamie lee curtis had the potential to be a jane fonda level nepo baby but no she has to keep opening her dumb mouth lol

Blake L @1Blakelake Jamie Lee Curtis is telling people who are not born into privilege/money/connection/financial security/equally or more talented to shut up and "be kind". Jamie Lee Curtis is telling people who are not born into privilege/money/connection/financial security/equally or more talented to shut up and "be kind".

Jack @jackryan_kim I love Jamie Lee Curtis but dear god you REALLY should not have opened your mouth about this nepo baby stuff I love Jamie Lee Curtis but dear god you REALLY should not have opened your mouth about this nepo baby stuff😭

Gigi 💕 @doggycompIex nepotism is not a bad thing if it’s for talented individuals like carrie fisher, angelina and jamie lee curtis, but there’s some nepo babies that were just not meant to follow their parents footsteps and need to realize that nepotism is not a bad thing if it’s for talented individuals like carrie fisher, angelina and jamie lee curtis, but there’s some nepo babies that were just not meant to follow their parents footsteps and need to realize that

drea @purpIepilled like. no1 has ever said jamie lee curtis isn’t talented, EVER. did she have it easier cuz she’s a nepo baby and she’s white? YEAH! will she ever address that? nope like. no1 has ever said jamie lee curtis isn’t talented, EVER. did she have it easier cuz she’s a nepo baby and she’s white? YEAH! will she ever address that? nope

Prior to Jamie Lee Curtis, artists like Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose Depp, Jude Apatow and Leslie Mann’s daughter Maude Apatow, and Keith Allen and Alison Owen's daughter Lily Allen also spoke against the “nepo baby” label.

